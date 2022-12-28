Best Modern Warfare 2 loadout for M4 after the Season 1 Reloaded Update

Modern Warfare 2 features ten unique assault rifles, with numerous options for players to customize these weapons based on their playstyles. Nevertheless, the M4 is well-known for being a reliable and versatile choice when it comes to covering all effective ranges. Attachments can customize the M4 to specialize in nearly every range that an assault rifle can fire at.

Besides being readily available, the M4 helps players learn about all of the basic gun mechanics featured in the game without affecting their overall performance. Finding a great M4 loadout and saving it makes it easy for players to jump into a game with a reliable weapon when multiplayer lobbies get tough.

This article will provide more details about the best M4 loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded.

The best M4 loadout to dominate Modern Warfare 2 lobbies in Season 1 Reloaded

M4 Assault Rifle (Image via Modern Warfare 2)

Barrel: Hightower 20" Barrel / Laser: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Hightower 20" Barrel / Cronen Mini Red Dot Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Although the main M4 loadout does not feature an optic attachment, players who want to use their favorite optic in this loadout can swap it out for the Hightower 20" Barrel. While it may shorten the rifle's effective range, it allows players to swiftly gun down enemies at close-to-medium-range.

The FSS OLE-V Laser balances out the drawbacks of the barrel, under-barrel, and muzzle when it comes to the weapon's Aim Down Sight speed. The FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel not only increases the overall recoil stabilization of the gun, but also improves hip-fire accuracy.

While hip-fire accuracy receives a passive benefit from the FSS OLE-V Laser pointer, recoil stabilization weakens the overall recoil effect from firing the assault rifle. This, in turn, makes it easier for players to control a weakened effective recoil when they target enemies at a distance.

The Hightower 20" Barrel (Image via Modern Warfare 2)

Nevertheless, players can tap into this loadout's true potential if they can master the gun's iron sights as the barrel significantly increases the bullet velocity and damage range of the M4. Taking advantage of the gun's increased horizontal and vertical recoil control, thanks to the FTAC Castle Comp muzzle, will be key to hitting accurate shots and opponents.

The gun's recoil control capabilities are pushed to their limits with the Sakin ZX grip, which trades off for poor aiming stability. However, the weapon's aiming stability is not expected to be a hindrance, as it determines the intensity of passive gun sway while aiming down the sights.

Final thoughts

The M4 is notorious for its strange iron sights, which are not ideal for long-range gunfights. It becomes increasingly challenging to balance a strong optic with the required level of recoil control. This is where the Cronen Mini Red Dot provides significant clarity and depth to improve the player's overall accuracy.

