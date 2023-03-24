Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is live with its Season 2 Reloaded update. The popular content creator and player, Hero, showcased his best Chimera weapon build in a recent YouTube video. The Chimera assault rifle has gained popularity after the developers introduced recent weapon adjustments.

The multiplayer title presents a comparatively more fast-paced gameplay experience than its battle royale counterpart. Players can make use of Hero’s setup to dominate their multiplayer matches. They can use the advanced weapon gunsmith platform to engineer custom builds that match their playstyles.

Let's take a closer look at Hero’s Chimera setup for Modern Warfare 2.

Hero recommends a new Chimera build with tuning for Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded

Activision introduces new playable content with every seasonal and mid-seasonal update. The developers also deploy different balance change patches to level the playing field for the player base. For all weapon adjustments, the team considers a variety of metrics, such as game data, pick rate, and player feedback.

The Chimera is a relatively recent gun added to the shared weapons arsenal of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. It is a lightweight and agile assault rifle with a few sub-machine gun characteristics.

Chimera weapon build

The Chimera is a member of the Bruen Ops weapon platform and features an integrated suppressor. It shoots out .300 BLK Subsonic bullets and leaves no visible tracers. The gun fails to perform at long range and remains a suitable pick for smaller maps in Modern Warfare 2 like Shipment or Shoothouse. Players can capitalize on its strengths with the correct choice of equipment.

Hero suggests players use his new Chimera setup to make the most of it. Here is the complete build with all the pros and cons of the attachments.

Recommended build:

Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Stock: TRX-56 Stock

TRX-56 Stock Rear Grip: D37 grip

Recommended tuning:

Edge-47 Grip: +0.67 vertical, +0.15 horizontal

+0.67 vertical, +0.15 horizontal VLK LZR 7mW: -0.31 vertical, -8.23 horizontal

-0.31 vertical, -8.23 horizontal TRX-56 Stock: -2.58 vertical, +1.78 horizontal

-2.58 vertical, +1.78 horizontal D37 Grip: -0.52 vertical, -0.32 horizontal

The Edge-47 underbarrel attachment increases aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization. It reduces the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed of the weapon. The VLK LZR 7mW laser attachment increases ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability. The laser light is visible when the gun is used in ADS mode.

The 45-Round extended magazine is crucial in multiplayer modes to engage in consecutive gunfights. The TRX-56 stock increases aiming stability and recoil control while reducing ADS speed, crouch movement speed, aim walking speed, and sprint speed.

The D37 rear grip increases recoil control, but the attachment takes a small toll on the overall aiming stability of the weapon.

Hero’s Chimera weapon build focuses on boosting its accuracy and recoil control. These stats improve the weapon's stability and handling, allowing players to strike more shots. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

