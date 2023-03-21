Call of Duty Warzone 2 recently entered Season 2 Reloaded with the mid-season update. The Chimera is a competitive weapon choice on the battlefield. It is a comparatively new weapon that was introduced to the title in Season 1’s mid-season update.

The Chimera’s release was surrounded by a lot of hype that it failed to live up to. Be that as it may, with the right attachments, the weapon proves to be quite nimble and lethal. The weapon features an integrated suppressor that can be swapped out for different muzzles and barrel attachments. It boasts characteristics that are closer to sub-machine guns and can dish out heavy damage.

Let us take a look at the best Chimera setup for Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded.

Note: The build is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

Most effective Chimera weapon build for Warzone 2

The developers have introduced various weapon adjustments to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The team considers metrics like game data, pick rate, and player feedback while implementing changes. The most popular weapon choices were nerfed to balance the playing field for the player base. These changes forced players to find alternatives.

The Chimera has been a viable choice for sniper support and recently rose in popularity for the primary slot. It is a flexible gun that can be built for close-quarter combat (CQC) and medium-range gunfights.

Chimera weapon build

The Chimera hails from the Bruen Ops weapon platform and features a high fire rate of 800 Rounds Per Minute (RPM). It is also comparatively agile and can be used to execute stealth strategies while engaging in the battlefield. Players can capitalize on its strengths with the correct choice of attachments.

Here is the complete build for Chimera in Warzone 2 alongside the pros and cons of all attachments.

Recommended build:

Barrel: 6.5” EXF VORPAL

6.5” EXF VORPAL Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Ravage-8

Ravage-8 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

The 6.5” EXF VORPAL barrel increases Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, movement speed, and damage range. It negatively affects bullet velocity, recoil stabilization, and recoil control.

The VLK LZR 7mW increases ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability. The laser becomes visible when the weapon is used in ADS mode.

The Cronen Mini Pro is a great optic but can be swapped out for another based on player preference.

The Ravage-8 stock further boosts ADS speed and increases crouch movement speed and sprint speed. However, it reduces the Chimera's overall recoil control.

The 45-round extended magazine allows players to take longer gunfights without frequently reloading.

It is important to remember that this is not the fastest or most damaging Chimera build. This setup focuses on increasing the ADS speed and movement stats of the weapon. Players can further utilize the advanced weapon gunsmith platform to create new builds that match their playstyle.

The Season 2 Reloaded patch has introduced several new playable content to Warzone 2 alongside a brand new long-range rifle. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

