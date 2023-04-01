Best Modern Warfare 2 meta Sakin MG83 loadout in Season 2 Reloaded

The Season 2 Reloaded update in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 brought major changes to meta LMGs, paving the way for the Sakin MG83 to slowly dominate the ongoing weapon meta in Multiplayer. There have been significant nerfs to the damage and mobility of the RAAL MG and RPK, respectively, and Sakin MG83 is now a perfect companion to add some powerful punch to your loadout.

The update also introduced tons of new content to Modern Warfare 2 including a brand new Multiplayer map called Himmelmatt Expo, three new game modes - Drop Zone, One in the Chamber, All or Nothing, major balancing and restrictions to Ranked Play, and lots more.

The best Sakin MG83 loadout to use in Modern Warfare 2's Multiplayer during Season 2 Reloaded

Light machine guns, more commonly referred to as LMGs, are powerful alternatives to assault rifles in Modern Warfare 2. They are acknowledged for their heavier weight, large ammo count per magazine, high damage output per shot, and long-range effectiveness.

While the meta LMGs such as RAAL MG and RPK witnessed some much-awaited and substantial nerfs with the Season 2 Reloaded update, the Sakin MG83 received only minor adjustments to its damage range, which has enabled it to rise in popularity and pick rate.

The "Spirit Slayer" Sakin MG83 weapon blueprint in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: SA Leveler 55

SA Leveler 55 Barrel: 20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel

20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

VLK 4.0 Optic Stock: FTAC Condor Stock

FTAC Condor Stock Underbarrel: Sakin Side Grip

Starting off with the muzzle, the SA Leveler 55 is a level compensator attachment that is responsible for significantly reducing not only the weapon's horizontal but also vertical recoil.

The muzzle attachment trades aim down sight speed and aiming stability for superior recoil control. The SA Leveler 55 can be unlocked by leveling up the Chimera assault rifle to level 17.

One of the most important attachments for the Sakin MG83 is the 20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel that is designed by Bruen for extreme combat situations. The long and heavy barrel allows for improved recoil control and accuracy at long ranges at the cost of improved player mobility and maneuverability by reducing ADS speed, movement speed, and hip recoil control.

The barrel is unlocked on leveling up the Sakin MG83 to level 16.

The "Grim Hour" weapon blueprint in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

While weapon optics are subject to the player's own comfort, the VLK 4.0 optic is a Russian scope that provides 4.0x magnification, enabling a much clearer and more accurate picture at extended ranges. The weapon sight has a very minimal sniper glint, and players will not be susceptible to being noticed that easily. The VLK 4.0 Optic is unlocked by leveling up the Kastov 762 to level 4.

When it comes to weapon stock, the FTAC Condor Stock is a heavy stock designed by Forge Tac with a built-in cheek riser that offers superior recoil control in exchange for a slower aim down sight speed and crouch movement speed. It is unlocked by leveling up the Sakin MG83 to level 11.

For the underbarrel attachment, the Sakin Side Grip is a side grip specifically designed for the Sakin MG38 and is responsible for providing improved Aiming Idle Stability and Aim Walking Steadiness. What makes this even better is that it comes with no cons and doesn't negatively affect the weapon's performance.

The Sakin Side Grip is unlocked by leveling up the Sakin MG38 to level 14.

