Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 provides a fast-paced objective-based gaming experience with a wide variety of weapon choices. The SA-B 50 is a competitive marksman rifle that can be built to excel in movement speed. Popular content creator and player Salty showcased a new SA-B 50 build in a recent YouTube video. The Modern Warfare 2 player claims that his build is the fastest SA-B 50 setup.

It can be used to gain a significant movement boost and carry a hand-cannon weapon with one-shot capabilities. Players can enlist the use of the game’s advanced gunsmith platform to engineer new weapon builds for different gunfight scenarios.

Let’s take a closer look at Salty’s fastest SA-B 50 build for Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded.

Salty recommends new SA-B 50 setup for Modern Warfare 2

Activision devotes a lot of resources to balance the playing field for players in Modern Warfare 2. The developers use various metrics like game data and player feedback before deploying decisive patches to implement weapon adjustments. The Season 3 update is the biggest upcoming patch and is expected to introduce even more changes.

The SA-B 50 can deal a lethal blow to enemies in almost all ranges in Activision’s multiplayer maps. It has a light design with few screen obstruction features that allow players to spot enemies easily.

SA-B 50 weapon build

The SA-B 50 is a member of the Bryson Long Rifle weapons platform and is inspired by the current M24 Sniper. It boasts a muzzle speed of 640 m/s with a low fire rate of 65 Rounds Per Minute (RPM). Players can experience speed and precision with the correct choice of attachments with the SA-B 50.

Salty recommends his build to make the most out of this long-range rifle. Here is the complete build with the pros and cons of the attachments.

Recommended build

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: DS Farsight 11

DS Farsight 11 Stock: XRK Specter Mod

XRK Specter Mod Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

Recommended tuning

FSS OLE-V Laser: -0.19 vertical, +51 horizontal

DS Farsight 11: -3 vertical, 0 horizontal

-3 vertical, 0 horizontal Schlager Match Grip: -0.23 vertical, +0.45 horizontal

The FSS OLE-V Laser increases Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability. The only problem with this attachment is that the laser light becomes visible when the weapon is used in ADS mode.

The DS Farsight 11 is a great optic as it provides both 4.0x and 8.7x magnification for medium and long-range gunfights. The scope produces a small glint, reduces ADS speed, and aim walking movement speed. The XRK Specter Mod stock boosts ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, movement speed, and hip recoil control. It reduces aiming recoil control, aiming stability, and flinch resistance.

The Schlager Match rear grip attachment further increases ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed. The only drawback is that it reduces the recoil control of the weapon. The FSS ST87 bolt increases rechambering speed but takes a toll on the rechambering accuracy.

Salty’s SA-B 50 build fully utilizes its capabilities to be a swift and accurate marksman weapon. It is a viable setup for those who want to engage in distant skirmishes while maintaining their ability to reposition quickly. Check out Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more Modern Warfare 2 weapon build guides.

