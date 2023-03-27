Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is Activision’s multiplayer title in the latest series. It offers various game modes and maps to provide a fast-paced first-person shooter (FPS) experience. The SP-X 80 is one of the most popular snipers in the entire title due to its damage output and mobility.

Popular content creator and Modern Warfare 2 player, ZEPHY presented his best build for the SP-X 80 in a YouTube video. The amount of damage that a single bullet from a sniper or marksman rifle can dish out is incomparable to other classes. The SP-X 80 can be modified for different gunfight situations which has resulted in its rise in popularity.

Let us take a closer look at ZEPHY’s SP-X 80 setup for Modern Warfare 2.

ZEPHY recommends the best SP-X 80 weapon build for Modern Warfare 2

Activision deploys various updates for the multiplayer title to ensure a fair gameplay experience. Game data, pick rate, and player feedback are some of the most important metrics that determine the required weapon adjustments in every patch. The SP-X 80 has not faced any significant nerfs since Modern Warfare 2’s inception.

The sniper rifle category offers the best options to engage in long-range gunfights. However, the SP-X 80 stands above most weapons due to its incredible base stats.

SP-X 80 weapon build

The SP-X 80 is a member of the Bryson Long Rifle weapon platform. It features a single-shot fire rate of 51 Rounds Per Minute (RPM) and a 780 m/s muzzle velocity. The entire rifle design is based on the real-life M2010 Enhanced Sniper Rifle (ESR), which has perforations for the most efficient weight balance.

Players can opt to utilize ZEPHY’s SP-X 80 setup to make the most out of it. Here is the complete build with all the pros and cons of the attachments.

Recommended build:

Barrel: 22.5” Elevate 11

22.5” Elevate 11 Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Stock: PVZ-890 Tac Stock

PVZ-890 Tac Stock Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

The 22.5” Elevate 11 barrel increases Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, hip recoil control, and movement speed. This barrel attachment takes a toll on the overall damage range, hip fire accuracy, bullet velocity, and recoil control.

The Schlager PEQ Box IV drastically boosts the ADS speed with the weapon on hand without any specific drawbacks. The Schlager Match rear grip increases sprint-to-fire speed and ADS speed but reduces the overall recoil control.

The PVZ-890 Tac Stock increases crouch movement speed, sprint speed, and ADS speed. However, the stock takes a small toll on the SP-X 80’s recoil control. The FSS ST87 Bolt increases rechambering speed but reduces rechambering accuracy.

ZEPHY’s SP-X 80 build targets to maximize ADS speed and agility without deteriorating the overall stats of the sniper.

It is important to note that players can choose to replace the stock attachment with a larger magazine for aggressive gameplay. The tuning of the attachments can be configured for ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

