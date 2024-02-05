10 best MP5-SD skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

Valve introduced some of the best MP5-SD skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2). These skins not only enhance the visual appeal of the default weapon but also make it more captivating. MP5-SD is a submachine gun that grabs attention with its upgraded visuals. This firearm is the alternative to the MP7 and has 30 magazine capacity. Unlike the MP7, this gun features a permanently fixed integrated silencer.

This article will feature the ten best MP5-SD skins in CS2 that players can use to embellish the firearm.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

From Oxide Oasis to Kitbast, here are the ten best MP5-SD skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

1) Oxide Oasis

MP5-SD Oxide Oasis ( Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $267.19

Field-Tested $217.67

Added to the gaming community in September 2021 by Valve, it became the most expensive skin in the game and also on the list of the best MP5-SD skins. The firearm’s visual stands out for its oxidized gold and orange coating, which shines and highlights the weapon’s inquisitive design and camouflage pattern.

It has been part of the 2021 Mirage Collection, which also features AWP and other weapons skins.

2) Autumn Twilly

MP5-SD Autumn Twilly (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $5.18

Field-Tested $2.57

The Autumn Twilly MP5-SD skin features a floral print pattern all over the body. The skin looks sophisticated and visually attractive to the eye, setting it apart from the other's best MP5-SD skins.

It arrived with the 2021 Train collection in September 2021 and has been grabbing attention since then.

3) Phosphor

MP-5 Phosphor ( Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $6.27

Field-Tested $2.15

Unlike the best MP5-SD skins on the list, the Phosphor skin has a phosphorescent paint or glow-in-dark effect, adding a unique and striking look to the firearm. This MP5-SD skin is loved by Professionals as well as normal-ranked players in the game.

The color scheme perfectly blends with the character and doesn't distract the gameplay.

4) Bamboo Garden

MP5-SD Bamboo Garden (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $2.36

Field-Tested is $2.11

The MP5-SD Bamboo Garden was introduced in Counter-Strike as a part of The St. Marc Collection. The rifle’s body is off-white and greenish, embellished with a brush-painted bamboo motif.

Inspired by the nature-based concept, this skin is visually appealing and grabs players’ attention in the battleground.

5) Dirt Drop

MP5-SD Dirt Drop (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $0.03

Field-Tested $0.01

The Dirt Drop MP5-SD skin is the most affordable in the best MP5-SD skins list. The body of the submachine gun is coarsely painted in brown and various shades of gray, with a stroking diagonal pattern all over the body.

It's evidence of simplicity and minimalistic taste on the battleground. Valve added it as a part of the Inferno collection in 2018.

6) Agent

MP5-SD Agent (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $2.19

Field-Tested $0.38

The Agent skin for the MP5-SD debuted as a part of The CS20 Collection in the game. The body is painted solid blue with yellow touches at the boundary. FBI written at the center elevates the weapon’s visual appearance.

The skin is perfect for those who appreciate a minimalist and classy look for their firearm.

7) Co-Processor

MP5-SD Co-Processor (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $0.42

Field-Tested $0.13

The Co-Processor MP5-SD skin is based on a circuit board theme. The body is ornamented with a blue and white color pattern that resembles a circuit board, giving the firearm a cool and futuristic vibe.

For its nominal use of the paint job, the skin looks eye-catching and minimalistic. Valve introduced it as a part of the 2018 Nuke Collection.

8) Lab Rats

MP5-SD Lab Rats (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $0.14

Field-Tested $0.05

The Lab Rats MP5-SD is a part of the Backsite Collection in 2018. The body of this SMG is adorned with pictures of multiple rats with blood spots in several areas.

The skin is easily identifiable for its unique and ferocious looks, standing out among the best MP5-SD skins list. Having a rebellious and distinctive look, this skin is a must-have for the players who want to stand out in the battleground.

9) Nitro

MP5-SD Nitro (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $7.56

Field-Tested $2.44.

The Nitro MP5-SD has a minimalistic design as the whole body is painted grey, complimented by the vibrant orange at the base. It is quite polished, unlike the other best MP5-SD skins on the list.

Valve added it as a part of the Control Collection in 2013. For its nominal paint job, players don't feel distracted while playing the game.

10) Kitbash

MP5-SD Kitbash (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory price $0.77

Field-Tested $0.21

The Kitbash MP5-SD skin is very unique and popular in CS2. Valve introduced it in August 2020 as a part of the Fracture Collection. The body is partly painted in blue, complemented with yellow at the base. Additionally, the skin is embellished in duck tape adorned with a counter-terrorist logo, making it stand out even more.

