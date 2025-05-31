Equipping the best officer loadout to use in Battlefront 2 can help players dominate the leaderboard, help keep your team together, and lead them to victory. As one of the four primary classes in the game, officers benefit heavily from a proper loadout and Star Cards. As such, choosing the right equipment can mean a world of difference for players trying out the class.
With the game having regained some popularity following the sudden rise in player count for Battlefront 2, players are actively looking to modify and experiment with new builds for various classes and heroes. This article will focus on the best officer loadout to use in Battlefront 2 for players returning to the game.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.
Best officer loadout to use in Battlefront 2 right now
In a squad, Officers support fire-teams and enable players to perform well against challenging adversaries. Although classified as supports, Officers can be quite lethal by themselves thanks to their abilities, which work well with a plethora of strong weapon choices.
Let us go over all the viable blasters for the best officer loadout to use in Battlefront 2:
- DC-17: Good damage, decent fire rate, high accuracy.
- S-5: Very high damage, low fire rate, very lethal with headshots.
- SE-44C: Good damage, very high fire rate, very good in close range.
These guns can be further enhanced with various mods like Ion Shot, Night Vision, Improved Cooling, and so on.
Working in tandem with these blasters for the Officer class are Star Cards. These Boost and Ability Enhancement cards further tweak abilities and provide passives to help players optimize the build according to their playstyle.
Given below are Star cards that are ideal for the best officer loadout to use in Battlefront 2:
- Blast Command: Replaces Battle Command and gives unlimited blaster cooling to the player and allies for a limited time (unlocks at class level 2).
- Bounty Hunter (Boost card): Increases battle point gain (unlocks at officer class level 30).
- Improved Battle Command: Improved version with shorter recharge, bigger effect radius, and self buff (unlocks at class level 20).
- Officer's Presence: Enables quicker health regen for nearby allies (unlocks at class level 2).
- Squad Shield: Replaces blaster turret for a shield that protects users from blaster and energy weapons (unlocks at class level 10).
