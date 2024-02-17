Best Heroes for King's Row in Overwatch 2 Season 9

With the advent of Overwatch 2 Season 9, players have returned to experience several major changes. However, the fan-favorite King’s Row map remained intact. The Higher grounds of this hybrid map open up many opportunities for the Hitscan characters. On the other hand, players who prefer aerial battles have a lot of space in the skies of London to get a good overview of their surroundings.

Here are some of the Best Overwatch 2 Heroes for the King’s Row map.

Note: This list is based on the author's opinion.

All the Best Overwatch 2 Heroes for the King’s Row map

1) Reinhardt

Reinhardt players can hold certain choke points with his shield (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Reinhardt is one of the must-pick Tanks for the King’s Row map. Even though the map dynamics favor players who prefer long-range fights, the cobblestone streets offer a lot of space for Reinhardt to play around. The German Crusader can hold off choke points with his humongous barrier.

Moreover, as the map dynamics offer many choke points and small alleys, his Rocket Hammer is one of the deadliest weapons in close-range combats. Apart from his Hammer, he can pin low-health pool enemies to the walls, as some Heroes don’t have the option to take control of the higher grounds.

These abilities make him one of the best Overwatch 2 Heroes for the King's Row map.

2) Sigma

Dutch Scientist Sigma has proven himself among the best tanks on London’s ritzy streets. His Hyperspeheres, alongside his Accretion, cause an immense amount of damage to the enemies inside the narrow alleys of London. His Gravitational flux gives protection from any upcoming projectiles from the higher grounds.

Additionally, Sigma’s ultimate has a massive effect on this map since the alleys are small, and there aren't enough positions for the enemy team to move around. Hence, these abilities make Sigma one of the best Overwatch 2 Heroes for the King’s Row map.

3) Mei

Mei blocking a choke point (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Mei is the ideal Hero to create havoc on the cobblestone streets of London. She can use her Ice Walls in certain choke points to block off enemy sight, which will help her teammates reposition. Her Endothermic Blaster is one of the deadliest weapons in close-range combats.

On the other hand, because of the narrow map dynamics of King’s Row, Mei can use her Blizzard quite effectively. Moreover, combining the ultimate with any deadly AoE ultimate ability leads to the destruction of the whole enemy team. These reasons make Mei one of the best Overwatch 2 Heroes for the King’s Row.

4) Pharah

Pharah taking aerial battles (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Pharah is the perfect fit for players who prefer aerial battles over direct gunfights against their opponents. After getting a buff in Season 9 of Overwatch 2, players seem to pick this character more than ever. Apart from the higher grounds, the map offers several open spaces that players can utilize quite well. She can get a good overview of the map and give information about the surroundings of a particular area.

Additionally, the London neighborhood has narrow spaces and flank routes in numerous places. Hence, these spots let her inflict damage on her enemies without even putting themselves into direct combat. Moreover, it’s easier to use Pharah’s ultimate Rocket Barrage, which might lead to a team wipe if the enemy team isn’t cautious about their positioning. Owing to such factors, she's one of the best Overwatch 2 Heroes for the King’s Row.

5) Widowmaker

Widowmaker taking a higher ground (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The higher grounds inside the heart of London give Widowmaker ample area to defend a particular area from her adversaries. She can easily place herself on higher grounds with the help of her Grappling hook. These higher vantage grounds let snipers show their true colors during long-range combats.

Moreover, she can place her Venom Mine in certain places to get information about upcoming flanks. Hence, these abilities make Widowmaker one of the best Overwatch 2 Heroes for the King’s Row map.

6) Kiriko

Kiriko players can heal their teammates from higher ground (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Kiriko is a must-pick Support for the King’s Row map. Her healing ability from higher and lower grounds makes her one of the best Heroes to play attack and defense. It lets her wall-ride to control higher grounds of the London alleys. However, instead of taking higher grounds, she can ambush her opponents and finish them off with her Kunais, as the map dynamics offer cheeky hiding corners.

Additionally, she can use her Swift Step to teleport to any of her teammates if things go south. Protection Suzu negates any negative effects from rivals, like Zenyatta’s Discord Orb and Ashe’s Dynamite’s burn damage. Hence, she’s a great pick and definitely one of the best Overwatch 2 Heroes for the King’s Row.

7) Ana

Ana players from a high ground (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ana has plenty of room to maneuver through the streets of London. The Egyptian Bounty Hunter can utilize her Sleep Darts to escape cheeky flankers like Tracer, Reaper, and Wrecking Ball whenever she can. As the map dynamics of King’s Row offer many high grounds, it’s easy for her to keep an eye on all teammates from a safe space.

On the other hand, Ana can prevent her enemies from getting the right amount of healing during intense fights by using her Biotic Grenade. These abilities make Ana one of the best Overwatch 2 Heroes for the King’s Row.

8) Mercy

The skies of London offer much open space for Mercy players to play with. Having a Pharah or Echo in her team makes her unstoppable. Guardian Angel lets her fly for an indefinite amount of time. As long as her teammates can keep flying, she will be beyond the reach of certain Heroes. However, Hitscan Heroes might take her down quite easily. Hence, players must be careful while playing her.

Even though Mercy is vulnerable to the Hitscan players, the map dynamics of King’s Row offer a lot of higher grounds to take cover. She can utilize those spaces to heal and reposition herself beyond enemy lines.

These are the best Overwatch 2 Heroes for the King’s Row. However, players can try different compositions to see what works best for them.

