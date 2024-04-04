The protagonist alongside some of the best party members in Rise of the Ronin is a force to reckon with, if you intend on overthrowing the Shogunate faction. The AI party members that players recruit help out in various ways, and some are held in higher regard than others. Some bring unique abilities to the table, while others enhance the protagonists' skills.

This article takes a look at some of the best party members in Rise of the Ronin and how they benefit players.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions

Rise of the Ronin: Best party members

Ryoma Sakamoto

Sakamoto is the first ally players come across (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube-Gamer's Little Playground)

Sakamoto is the first ally that players can bond with. He and the protagonist cross paths while players try to get into Yokohama. Players will be introduced to the notion of being able to control other characters, with Ryoma Sakamoto being the first. He's a fugitive ronin of the Tosa clan and is an avid lover of Western items and decorations.

Sakamoto has a bonus ability that lets players receive more money from defeated enemies. This comes particularly handy in the early game and makes Sakamoto one of the best party members to start with.

Main weapon : Bandit Chief's Odachi

: Bandit Chief's Odachi Combat style : Nodachi Jigen-ryu

: Nodachi Jigen-ryu Stat bonus : Strength

: Strength Sub weapon: Comrade's Revolver

Yasusuke Sawamura

Sawamura is a great stealth character to have (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube-Malik The Raven)

Sawamura is a member of the Iga Ninja Clan and is the only individual who sneaked aboard the Black Ships when the Veiled Edge Blade Twins first arrived there to kill Mathew Perry. Yasusuke Sawamura is well-versed in the Shinobi Arts and can use his cunning and stealth to accomplish any given task.

Sawamura has a bonus ability that lets players deal increased damage with grappling ropes and shuriken attacks, making him one of the best party members to get creative with.

Main weapons : Elite Ninja's Blade and Master Ninja's Staff

: Elite Ninja's Blade and Master Ninja's Staff Combat style : Hayabusa-ryu

: Hayabusa-ryu Stat bonus : Dexterity

: Dexterity Sub weapon: Elite Ninja's Shuriken

Mathew Perry

Surviving the initial encounter, Mathew Perry later can become an ally (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube-Xaka Gaming)

Mathew Perry is the first boss fight and a commodore of the US Navy. He hails from the United States and is a historical figure who convinced Japan to open its ports for trade. He survived an assassination attempt by the Veiled Edge Blade Twins. He was sent by the United States government to sign a diplomatic treaty for trade with the Japanese.

Perry's bonus ability grants players increased damage dealt by handguns. This makes him one of the best party members for players who like to run handguns on their roster.

Main weapon : Commodore's Saber

: Commodore's Saber Combat style : US Training

: US Training Stat bonus : Intelligence, Charm

: Intelligence, Charm Sub weapon: Commodore's Revolver

Genzui Kusaka

Kusaka is Takasugi's childhood friend and Master Yoshida's pupil (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube-cheezNoodle)

Kusaka is a member of the anti-shogunate expulsionists who are followers of their leader Master Yoshida. Genzui has mastered the art of wielding two swords and has a very aggressive and combat-heavy approach to dealing with situations. You will first encounter the anti-shogunate group thanks to Ryoma and meet Genzui, his childhood friend Takasugi along with some other members.

Kusaka has a bonus ability that helps players by reducing their Ki consumption while using martial arts skills, making him one of the best party members to have when using martial arts style with your protagonist.

Main weapon : Hototogisu

: Hototogisu Combat style : Niten Ichi-ryu

: Niten Ichi-ryu Stat bonus : Dexterity, Strength

: Dexterity, Strength Sub weapons: None

Shinsaku Takasugi

Takasugi is a childhood friend of Kusaka and a pupil of Master Yoshida (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube-Video Game Loop)

Kusaka is also an anti-shogunate expulsionist who follow Master Yoshida. Although Shinsaku appreciates the simpler things in life like poetry and music, he's known to behave erratically with little concern for others and can frequently be spotted gambling. He's also known to have created an anti-shogunate militia that goes by the title Kiheitai.

His bonus ability lets players deal increased damage with their sub weapons. Takasugi is one of the best party members when players use explosive sub weapons.

Main weapon : Fujiwara-no-Sadayasu and Guan Yu's Crescent Blade

: Fujiwara-no-Sadayasu and Guan Yu's Crescent Blade Combat style : Yagyu Shinkage-ryu and Shinto Munen-ryu

: Yagyu Shinkage-ryu and Shinto Munen-ryu Stat bonus : Intelligence

: Intelligence Sub weapon: Firebomb Cluster

