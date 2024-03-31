The right set of skills in Rise of the Ronin will transform you into a powerhouse, effortlessly dispatching your enemies. After all, the early hours of an RPG can become a chore if you do not select the correct gear and skill sets. Investing in the correct abilities will be essential in your journey across the Bakumatsu period of Japan.

For those eager samurais who want to be the best warrior and dominate the various foes in the game, we bring you the best skills in Rise of the Ronin that you need to unlock first.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Best skills in Rise of the Ronin you should unlock first

Skills in Rise of the Ronin will be as essential as equipment pieces. (Image via Team Ninja)

Rise of the Ronin works a bit differently compared to most other RPGs. You have two meters to level up. The Ronin meter is your standard character level and you get one point for each level up. This gauge can be filled by completing various activities in the world.

The second meter, Karma, however, only levels up from certain quests and the choices you make in the game. This also gives you a special type of currency that can be exchanged for skill points.

Since getting these are comparatively tougher, unlocking the right ones becomes crucial. Here are the best skills in Rise of the Ronin that you need to unlock first using these points.

1) Health Recovery Wave - Charm

Certain skills in Rise of the Ronin can help you maintain your health during combat. (Image via Team Ninja)

Combat in Rise of the Ronin can be challenging at times, hence having items or skills that can help you recover HP is essential. This ability allows you to restore health to both yourself and your allies which might help you get out of sticky situations.

2) Rapid Assassination - Dexterity

This is one skill in Rise of the Ronin that allows you to quickly dispatch a group of enemies. (Image via Team Ninja)

If you love being stealthy, Rapid Assassination is one of the first skills in Rise of the Ronin you need to unlock. It allows you to chain and take out groups of enemy mobs quickly. This skill does not work against elite foes.

3) Grappling Rope Assassination - Dexterity

The Grappling Rope can be used to take out enemies after you unlock this skill in Rise of the Ronin. (Image via Team Ninja)

While killing enemies by sneaking and stabbing them from the back can be challenging, Rise of the Ronin allows you to take a different approach. The Grappling Rope Assassination is a skill that allows you to kill an enemy from higher ground, and hang them sneakily out of others' sights.

4) Repel Arrows and Bullets - Strength

Deflecting Bullets can set your weapon on fire. (Image via Team Ninja)

This skill in Rise of the Ronin allows you to deflect incoming projectiles such as Arrows and Bullets, making your character look like a cool samurai out of an action movie. The best part is repelling bullets also lights your sword on fire, allowing you to deal more damage or even burn enemies.

5) Bond Acquisition - Charm

Increasing your bond with other characters will help you out a lot. (Image via Team Ninja)

Maintaining a good relationship with your allies is one of the key parts of a role-playing game. This skill allows you to grow fast and increase your bond level with your friends in Rise of the Ronin quickly, as they will help you in return when you face your enemies.

For more Rise of the Ronin guides check out the following articles:

Every Fugitive Location II Best beginner tips II All Hidden Bosses II How to defeat your Blade Twin II How to pass time II How to perform non-lethal takedown