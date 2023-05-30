Best places to find Vintage Wine in Warzone 2 DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was released with a new game mode called DMZ (Demilitarized Zone), the franchise's take on the extraction genre that uses the same mechanics as the battle royale game. Players can hoard and sell items for money or trade them for one highly valuable weapon blueprint or in-game cosmetics.

Various challenges and missions in DMZ require players to collect certain items and extract them. Vintage Wine is one item that players must be on the lookout for to finish specific challenges such as the Vintage Connoisseur mission.

Warzone 2 DMZ guide: Where to find Vintage Wine in Al Mazrah

There are three types of wines in DMZ, including cheap wine, aged wine, and vintage wine, all of which contribute to various missions in the game and sell for different prices at the Buy Station that can be located on the Warzone 2 map.

One objective of the Vintage Connoisseur mission includes "Extract Vintage Wine Bottles," in which you must collect and extract three vintage wine bottles. It does not have to be in the same DMZ match and can be done individually. Other objectives ask the player to deliver 20 wine bottles and 11 aged wine bottles to any dumpster dead drop in Al Mazrah.

Buildings in Al Mazrah City (Image by Sportskeeda)

These two spots in Al Mazrah City have high chances of Vintage Wine bottles spawning. Thus, going through all the floors of the buildings will be helpful. If players cannot find the bottles in these two locations, they can try looking for them in nearby buildings, as the bottles are more likely to spawn in these areas.

Look through the fridges in the buildings as they can be opened and are lootable. There are a few kitchens inside where vintage bottles may spawn.

If you don't find any wine bottles in these locations, Sariff Bay is another area where vintage items are spawned. However, as it is a small place, there is no specific known structure where these items can be found. Thus, players must go through all the buildings in the area.

If you cannot find the items, another player from the DMZ match may have already looted them. The only alternative is to start another match in Warzone 2 and rush to the aforementioned areas for a chance to locate the wine bottles.

Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is currently live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

