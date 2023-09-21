5 best players in EA FC 24 Team of the Week 1 (TOTW 1)

EA FC 24 is here, and with the Web App being released across the globe, EA Sports has also revealed the Team of the Week 1 (TOTW 1) lineup. This roster features some of the best performers from last weekend's round of fixtures. It is the first batch of special cards to be released in the latest iteration of the iconic football simulation series.

EA Sports has completely revamped how Team of the Week cards work in EA FC 24 in an attempt to keep them relevant over the course of the year. Not only has the minimum rating threshold for TOTW items been increased to 80 OVR, but players will also be provided with better boosts. This is evident in the TOTW 1 lineup, which is impressive for the very first Team of the Week of the year.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

These TOTW 1 players will be extremely overpowered in EA FC 24

1) Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has resumed this season as he ended the last one, being one of Liverpool's most lethal attacking threats and contributing to most of their goals.

Salah provided two assists this weekend in the Premier League as Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 and has earned inclusion in TOTW 1. Despite not being the highest-rated player on the roster, he has the potential to be the most meta option.

Salah received an unfortunate and arguably undeserved downgrade in EA FC 24 compared to FIFA 23 but has already risen back to his previous rating with his latest form. Despite having a three-star weak foot, he has the pace, dribbling, and shooting abilities to be extremely overpowered.

2) Robert Lewandowski

FC Barcelona's star striker is the highest-rated inclusion in TOTW 1, with an overall rating of 91. He had a very impressive showing against Real Betis, scoring a goal and providing two assists as the reigning champions dominated their opponents, and his latest special card is indicative of his abilities.

While many believe Lewandowski is too slow to be considered elite-tier on the virtual pitch, he will definitely be one of the best marksmen in the early stages of the game. His various special cards are always highly sought after in Ultimate Team, and EA FC 24 will probably be no different.

3) Paulo Dybala

After ending his historic run in the Serie A with Juventus, Paulo Dybala has had a career resurgence of sorts with AS Roma. The Argentine maestro has been on fire for his new side and was one of the best players in the league last season, earning a Serie A Team of the Season item. His contribution to Roma's 7-0 win over Empoli has earned him a spot on the TOTW 1 roster in EA FC 24.

Having a base overall rating of 86, Dybala's in-form possesses a rating of 87 OVR. Similar to Salah, he makes up for his lack of an impressive weak foot with his incredible dribbling, passing, and shooting abilities, possibly making him one of the best forwards from the Italian league in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

4) Sakina Karchaoui

EA FC 24 is the first title in the history of football simulation games to feature both male and female footballers on the same pitch in Ultimate Team, making Sakina Karchaoui's inclusion in TOTW 1 a historic occasion. Not only has the PSG full-back received an incredible card, but she could also very well be among the most overpowered defenders in the game at the moment.

The 87-rated card possesses rapid pace and impressive dribbling abilities, along with four-star skills and a four-star weak foot. However, her height might be an issue against taller and more physically domineering attackers.

5) Tariq Lamptey

This is the very first featured Team of the Week card of the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team game cycle. Tariq Lamptey is widely regarded as one of the finest young prospects in the Premier League, and his involvement in Brighton's shocking victory against Manchester United recently has earned him a spot on the TOTW 1 roster.

Being a featured TOTW item, Lamptey has received a bigger upgrade than his peers and is now 84-rated with some amazing stats in key areas. He has the pace, defending, and physicality stats needed to be an excellent full-back in any meta. He will definitely be worth purchasing for Premier League teams in EA FC 24.