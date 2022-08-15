Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 “Mercenaries of Fortune” is currently experiencing its mid-season update. Called the Season 4 Reloaded update, Warzone players have been introduced to new and exciting game modes such as the Rebirth of the Dead and Titanium Trials: Endurance, pushing their skills to the next level.

With Call of Duty Warzone having a huge selection of customizable weapons to choose from, close quarters combat is generally dominated by sub-machine guns, thanks to their exceptionally high fire rate and TTK. The PPSh-41 is one such SMG that delivers greatly thanks to its versatility.

The best PPSh-41 loadout following Call of Duty warzone season 4 Reloaded Update

While the current Warzone meta is being dominated by the recently added SMGs such as the Marco 5 and H4 Blixen and newly buffed Armaguerra 43, the SMG class does provide a fairly evened out experience among its weapons. By providing increased mobility and movement speed, SMGs are a great secondary weapon pick that allows Warzone gamers to make aggressive plays.

The PPSh-41 is one of the Call of Duty Vanguard SMGs added to Warzone shortly after the release of Warzone Pacific. This old-school SMG dominated the meta scene with its minimal recoil, decent bullet velocity, and fire rate, alongside a large magazine that worked wonders against other weapons of its class that ran out of bullets very quickly.

Despite receiving multiple nerfs throughout the season in Warzone, the PPSH-41 is still a decent pick amongst players and is making a comeback after recent nerfs to the current meta weapons. With that being said, here is the recommended loadout for the PPSh-41:

Some available blueprints for the PPSh-41 in-game (Image via Activision)

PPSH-41 recommended attachments

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P

Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 8mm Nambu 71 Round Drum

8mm Nambu 71 Round Drum Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Perk 1 - Fleet

Fleet Perk 2 - Quick

First off, the Recoil Booster is a must-have for almost every SMG as it increases the recoil of the weapon while enhancing the fire rate, which is rather effective for SMGs such as the PPSh-41. Although using the Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P further increases recoil, it comes with the added bonus of increased hip-fire accuracy, something that is vital in close quarters.

The Slate Reflector optic is another preferred option for players to get accurate shots with its 1.35x magnification, which will be crucial with the Removed Stock attachment. As its name suggests, this removes the default weapon stock, providing more hip-fire accuracy and improved movement speed while decreasing accuracy.

To combat the recoil, the M1930 Strife Angled helps improve the Horizontal Recoil Control of this weapon. Alongside this, the large 8mm Nambu 71 Round Drum magazine provides recoil control and accuracy while simultaneously allowing players to fire at multiple enemies. The Pine Tar rear grip also complements this build, boosting recoil control significantly.

For the ammo type, players should go for Lengthened as it increases bullet velocity. When it comes to Perks, Fleet as Perk 1 increases movement speed and weapon-swap speed, making it ideal here. For Perk 2, Quick should be chosen as it increases sprint speed for players to close in on their opponents faster.

Season 4 Reloaded is currently live on both Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard. It is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

