The best QCQ171 build in Delta Force can dominate close-range fights with ease. Added with the Season 2 Starfall update, the QCQ171 is the latest SMG to join the game. It boasts a high fire rate of 763 rpm, allowing players to take out enemies at close ranges instantly. But it isn't perfect. The fast fire rate results in extremely high recoil, which makes using the weapon quite challenging.

Fortunately, by equipping the right set of attachments, most of its issues can be rid of. Hence, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best QCQ171 build in Delta Force so that you can dominate your matches and rack up plenty of eliminations in the game without breaking a sweat.

Best Delta Force QCQ171 build

To set up the best Delta Force QCQ171 build, you must use all the attachments listed below:

Optic: Mini Red Dot Sight

Mini Red Dot Sight Bolt: QCQ171 Newtype Stable Bolt

QCQ171 Newtype Stable Bolt Upper Patch: Ranger Handguard Panel

Ranger Handguard Panel Right Patch: Modular Handguard Panel

Modular Handguard Panel Left Patch: Ranger Handguard Panel

Ranger Handguard Panel Barrel: QCQ171 Newtype Infiltrator Integrally Suppressed Barrel

QCQ171 Newtype Infiltrator Integrally Suppressed Barrel Left Rail: DBAL-X2 Purple Laser-Light Combo

DBAL-X2 Purple Laser-Light Combo Foregrip: Secret Order Bevel Foregrip

Secret Order Bevel Foregrip Mag: Newtype 45-Round Extended Mag

Newtype 45-Round Extended Mag Mag Mount: Hornet SMG Mag Assist

Hornet SMG Mag Assist Rear Grip: Newtype Sword Heavy Grip

Newtype Sword Heavy Grip Stock: 416 Light Stock

Setting up the best QCQ171 build in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

All these attachments drastically reduce the weapon's recoil. The differences are so striking that you can easily notice them by heading into the Firing Range. First, try the default variant and then try the best QCQ171 build. You will be surprised by the reduction in recoil. This build also improves the damage range by a bit, so it shouldn't pose a problem if a target is a bit far from the weapon's effective damage range.

How do these attachments affect the QCQ171?

Here is how each of the recommended attachments affects this QCQ171 build:

The Mini Red Dot Sight is a great optical sight for close-range engagements. You may use any other optic based on your preference, but anything over 2x zoom levels is not recommended.

is a great optical sight for close-range engagements. You may use any other optic based on your preference, but anything over 2x zoom levels is not recommended. The QCQ171 Newtype Stable Bolt brings multiple improvements to the table. It helps with recoil control, improves firing stability, and increases the damage range. All these help make the weapon a lot easier to use.

brings multiple improvements to the table. It helps with recoil control, improves firing stability, and increases the damage range. All these help make the weapon a lot easier to use. The Ranger Handguard Panels provide additional recoil control to the weapon. Two of these equipped can help reduce recoil tremendously.

provide additional recoil control to the weapon. Two of these equipped can help reduce recoil tremendously. The Modular Handguard Panel helps with recoil control as well. It also improves the gun's stability.

helps with recoil control as well. It also improves the gun's stability. The QCQ171 Newtype Infiltrator Integrally Suppressed Barrel significantly improves the damage range and muzzle velocity. It also helps with controlling recoil and provides gunshot suppression.

significantly improves the damage range and muzzle velocity. It also helps with controlling recoil and provides gunshot suppression. The DBAL-X2 Purple Laser-Light Combo improves handling and accuracy at close ranges when activated. It also enables a tactical stance, which is an overpowered aiming technique in close-quarter combat.

improves handling and accuracy at close ranges when activated. It also enables a tactical stance, which is an overpowered aiming technique in close-quarter combat. The Secret Order Bevel Foregrip helps with horizontal recoil control, which is usually a lot more difficult to counter manually as it can be quite random.

helps with horizontal recoil control, which is usually a lot more difficult to counter manually as it can be quite random. The Newtype 45-Round Extended Mag increases the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 45. With its fast fire rate, you'll be running out of bullets quite frequently. Having 45 rounds at a time allows you to take on multiple targets without having to reload.

increases the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 45. With its fast fire rate, you'll be running out of bullets quite frequently. Having 45 rounds at a time allows you to take on multiple targets without having to reload. The Hornet SMG Mag Assist improves the handling attributes of the gun, making it easier to use in close-range fights and aggressive plays.

improves the handling attributes of the gun, making it easier to use in close-range fights and aggressive plays. The Newtype Sword Heavy Grip has a significant impact on the SMG. It reduces recoil and also improves firing stability.

has a significant impact on the SMG. It reduces recoil and also improves firing stability. Finally, the 416 Light Stock improves recoil control and also gives a boost to your handling stats, making the weapon easier to use in offensive plays.

Best QCQ171 build calibration settings in Delta Force

After creating the best QCQ171 build in Delta Force, you must also calibrate some of the attachments. This will help you further enhance the weapon. Here's what we recommend doing:

Barrel: Weight Limit +50 g, Length -10 mm

Weight Limit +50 g, Length -10 mm Rear Grip: Weight Limit +50 g

Weight Limit +50 g Stock: Weight Limit +50 g

Exploring the best QCQ171 build calibration settings (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The Barrel calibrations improve the aim down sight (ADS) speed and firing stability. As for the Rear Grip, the calibrations here give you additional recoil control. Likewise, the Stock calibrations also give you additional recoil control, making the gun a lot more accurate.

