The best R93 build in Delta Force is not to be underestimated. Right out of the bat, the Sniper Rifle is capable of dealing 74 damage at 55 meters. This makes it one of the best Sniper Rifles in the game for mid-to-long-range engagements. It's also unlocked fairly early, allowing beginner Recon players to experiment with the bolt-action gunplay mechanics. If you love sniping and have an offensive playstyle, you simply cannot go wrong with the R93.

What makes the weapon so good is that you can get the most out of it by using only a few pieces of attachments. In this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best R93 build in Delta Force to help you annihilate your targets with ease.

Best Delta Force R93 build

The R93 is great for quick scoping and has some of the best handling stats in its class. This enables you to play aggressively. Hence, if your playstyle is close to what we have mentioned above, you should pick up this gun and test its features in the next match.

Trending

To create the best Delta Force R93 build, we recommend using the attachments listed below:

Optic: 6/12 Expert Sniper Scope

6/12 Expert Sniper Scope Killflash: Honeycomb Killflash

Honeycomb Killflash Head Shield: R93 Barrel Heat Shield

R93 Barrel Heat Shield Barrel: R93 Fission Long Barrel

R93 Fission Long Barrel Muzzle: Resonant Sniper Rifle Suppressor

Resonant Sniper Rifle Suppressor Mag: R93 15-Round Mag

R93 15-Round Mag Right Rail: PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo

Setting up the best R93 build in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

All these attachments combined, help improve the weapon's firing stability, which is crucial for all long-range engagements. It also increases the damage range to a degree, allowing you to deal 74 damage now at 88 meters.

It's recommended to test out the best R93 build in the Firing Range before heading into a match. This will help you get adjusted to the weapon's mechanics before a real fight. You can easily test out various aspects in the Firing Range, including bullet drop, optic stability, and more.

How do these attachments affect the R93?

If you want to learn more about how these attachments affect the R93, read below:

The 6/12 Expert Sniper Scope is a decent scope for mid to long-range combat. It comes with two magnification levels — 6x and 12x, allowing you to see your targets clearly across the map.

is a decent scope for mid to long-range combat. It comes with two magnification levels — 6x and 12x, allowing you to see your targets clearly across the map. The Honeycomb Killflash significantly reduces the sniper's glint visibility. This is great as with it equipped, enemies will have a hard time locating you from a distance.

significantly reduces the sniper's glint visibility. This is great as with it equipped, enemies will have a hard time locating you from a distance. The R93 Barrel Heat Shield provides a minor boost to the handling attributes of the Sniper Rifle, making it easier to use in aggressive plays.

provides a minor boost to the handling attributes of the Sniper Rifle, making it easier to use in aggressive plays. The R93 Fission Long Barrel drastically improves the damage range and muzzle velocity of the weapon. It also improves control stats and makes the rifle more stable.

drastically improves the damage range and muzzle velocity of the weapon. It also improves control stats and makes the rifle more stable. The Resonant Sniper Rifle Suppressor boosts the damage range and muzzle velocity. On top of that, it provides strong gunshot suppression and reduces mini-map exposure when firing.

boosts the damage range and muzzle velocity. On top of that, it provides strong gunshot suppression and reduces mini-map exposure when firing. The R93 15-Round Mag is an optional attachment. It boosts the bullet count to 15 from 10. It isn't much but can come in handy if you miss a shot or two. That said, do note that if you use this Mag, you'll lose a lot of handling points.

is an optional attachment. It boosts the bullet count to 15 from 10. It isn't much but can come in handy if you miss a shot or two. That said, do note that if you use this Mag, you'll lose a lot of handling points. Finally, the PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo improves handling and accuracy when the laser is activated. It also allows for tactical stance, which is an overpowered gunplay mechanic for close ranges. However, it won't come in handy when you are using a bolt-action Sniper Rifle.

Also read: How to level up your weapons easily in DF

Best R93 build calibration settings in Delta Force

After setting up the best R93 build in Delta Force, it's now time to calibrate your attachments for the best results. Fortunately for this build, we do not need a lot of calibrations. Here's what we suggest:

Barrel: Weight Limit -7 g, Length +2.4 mm

Exploring the best R93 build calibration settings (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

That's it. You may also calibrate the Optic if you desire but it's not needed. This Barrel calibration will help improve your aim down sight speed and the muzzle velocity. This makes you a difficult target to hit when strafing and also allows you to take down moving targets at long ranges without having to lead your shots by a lot.

Read more: Best SR-25 Marksman Rifle loadout

That covers everything you need to know about creating the best R93 build in Team Jade's latest shooter.

For the latest DF news and guides, check out the articles linked below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.