The best SR-25 build in Delta Force is a force to be reckoned with in mid to long-range engagements. It's one of the earliest Marksman Rifles that many players will be able to get their hands on. Right out of the bat, the weapon doesn't do anything special. It is capable of dealing up to 35 damage at up to 90 meters, meaning this rifle can take out targets at up to 90 meters with just three shots.

This makes it a great Marksman Rifle for beginners trying to get a hold of gameplay mechanics and prefer going the Recon route. Fortunately, players don't have to use the weapon as is and it can be further improved.

Hence, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best SR-25 build in Delta Force to not only help you get more kills but also shine as the ideal Recon player in your matches.

Best Delta Force SR-25 build

To create the best Delta Force SR-25 build, we suggest using all the attachments listed below:

Optic: Viewpoint 3X Scope

Viewpoint 3X Scope Upper Patch: Modular Handguard Panel

Modular Handguard Panel Right Patch: Modular Handguard Panel

Modular Handguard Panel Left Patch: DD Python Handguard Panel

DD Python Handguard Panel Upper Rail: DD Python Handguard Panel

DD Python Handguard Panel Right Rail: Modular Handguard Panel

Modular Handguard Panel Left Rail: DD Python Handguard Panel

DD Python Handguard Panel Barrel: SR-25 Nova Ultra-Long Barrel

SR-25 Nova Ultra-Long Barrel Handguard: SR-25 Elite Handguard

SR-25 Elite Handguard Muzzle: Titanium Contest Muzzle Brake

Titanium Contest Muzzle Brake Foregrip: Folding Grip

Folding Grip Mag Mount: Grizzly Full P. Mag Assist

Grizzly Full P. Mag Assist Grip Mount: Stable Grip Base

Stable Grip Base Mag: SR-25 20-Round Mag

SR-25 20-Round Mag Rear Grip: AR Heavy Tower Grip

AR Heavy Tower Grip Stock: Skeleton Sniper Stock

Skeleton Sniper Stock Offset Optic: Offset Panoramic Red Dot Sight

Setting up the best SR-25 build in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

All these attachments combined help improve the weapon's stability for long-range fights. They also increase the effective damage range, maxing out at 113 meters. It means that by using the best SR-25 build in the game, you can eliminate your enemies with just three shots over 100 meters. But that's not all. By using this build, you'll notice a significant reduction in recoil when you spam the fire button for those close-range fights.

If you want to check out how the best SR-25 build behaves over the base variant, head over to the Firing Range and compare the two builds. You'll instantly notice the differences as they are quite drastic.

How do these attachments affect the SR-25?

If you're interested in knowing how the aforementioned attachments affect the best SR-25 build, read below:

The Viewpoint 3X Scope gives the ideal blend of clarity and magnification levels. The Optic perfectly matches the weapon and is great for engaging in both mid and long-range fights in the match.

gives the ideal blend of clarity and magnification levels. The Optic perfectly matches the weapon and is great for engaging in both mid and long-range fights in the match. The Modular Handguard Panels reduce recoil and improve stability. In this loadout, we are using three of these for the best results.

reduce recoil and improve stability. In this loadout, we are using three of these for the best results. The DD Python Handguard Panels improve the handling stats of the firearm. This makes the gun easier to use and makes it less clunky. Like the Modular Handguards, we are using a total of three of these for the build.

improve the handling stats of the firearm. This makes the gun easier to use and makes it less clunky. Like the Modular Handguards, we are using a total of three of these for the build. The SR-25 Nova Ultra-Long Barrel increases the damage range and muzzle velocity. It also helps with recoil control and improves stability.

increases the damage range and muzzle velocity. It also helps with recoil control and improves stability. The SR-25 Elite Handguard also helps improve the handling attributes of the weapon and it stabilizes the gun.

also helps improve the handling attributes of the weapon and it stabilizes the gun. The Titanium Contest Muzzle Brake significantly lowers the weapon's recoil, making it a lot easier to spam the fire button at a target without missing.

significantly lowers the weapon's recoil, making it a lot easier to spam the fire button at a target without missing. The Folding Grip has a minor impact on improving the handling stats but a significant one in improving stability.

has a minor impact on improving the handling stats but a significant one in improving stability. The Grizzly Full P. Mag Assist improves the handling attributes of the weapon. They are not drastic but they get the job done.

improves the handling attributes of the weapon. They are not drastic but they get the job done. The Stable Grip Base also improves stability and makes controlling the recoil a lot easier for the player.

also improves stability and makes controlling the recoil a lot easier for the player. The SR-25 20-Round Mag increases the bullet count per magazine from 10 to 20. This is a great pick for this build as you'll need three bullets to take out an enemy. Having more bullets per mag ensures you don't have to reload after every kill, even if you miss a shot or two.

increases the bullet count per magazine from 10 to 20. This is a great pick for this build as you'll need three bullets to take out an enemy. Having more bullets per mag ensures you don't have to reload after every kill, even if you miss a shot or two. The AR Heavy Tower Grip has multiple benefits. It improves recoil control, firing stability, handling attributes, and accuracy.

has multiple benefits. It improves recoil control, firing stability, handling attributes, and accuracy. The Skeleton Sniper Stock drastically improves the handling stats of the gun. It also helps improve the firing stability.

drastically improves the handling stats of the gun. It also helps improve the firing stability. Finally, the Offset Panoramic Red Dot Sight. This is completely optional but is suggested to use regardless as it can come in handy when you have to engage in close ranges on certain maps in the game such as on the Trench Lines.

Best SR-25 build calibration settings in Delta Force

Once you set up the best SR-25 build in Delta Force, it's time to calibrate some of these attachments for the best outcome. Here's what we suggest:

Barrel: Weight Limit 50 g, Length +10 mm

Weight Limit 50 g, Length +10 mm Stock: Weight Limit 50 g, Cheek Pad Placement +2 Slot

Weight Limit 50 g, Cheek Pad Placement +2 Slot Foregrip: Placement +6 Slot, Thickness +20 mm

Placement +6 Slot, Thickness +20 mm Rear Grip: Weight Limit +50 g, Thickness +20 mm

Exploring the best SR-25 build calibration settings (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

These calibrations further enhance the Marksman Rifle. The Barrel calibrations will help in improving muzzle velocity and firing stability. As for the Stock tweaks, they'll improve aiming stability when breathing and reduce recoil. The Foregrip calibration increases firing stability when moving and also reduces recoil. Likewise, Rear Grip tweaks also improve firing stability and provide additional recoil control for the best SR-25 build.

