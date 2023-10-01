5 best recoil-control tips for beginners in PUBG Mobile (October 2023)

Getting started with PUBG Mobile can be both exciting and tough, especially for novices. Recoil management is a crucial talent in the dynamic gaming world, and it requires immense dedication, persistence, and consistency to gain a competitive edge over your opponent and reduce these movements of the weapon while firing.

This tutorial reveals five vital methods to assist beginners in navigating the complexities of weapon handling, attachment selection, and strategic movements. These tips seek to improve your gaming by explaining recoil patterns and fine-tuning sensitivity settings.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Tips and tricks for beginners to control recoil in PUBG Mobile (October 2023)

1) Choose the right attachments

Weapon attachments are important in reducing recoil in PUBG Mobile. Equip your weapons with the appropriate accessories to increase stability. The vertical and angled grip are ideal choices for most rifles for reducing both horizontal and vertical recoil.

Furthermore, the compensator is essential for minimizing muzzle rise, but the flash hider can be a decent compromise between lowering recoil and hiding muzzle flash. Experiment with various combinations to see what works best for your playstyle and weapon preferences.

2) Master burst firing

Instead of continuously spraying, consider firing in brief spurts. Burst fire aids in recoil control, especially at medium and long distances. Understand the weapon's recoil pattern and burst in response to it, and tap the fire button rhythmically to release controlled bursts.

This strategy not only saves ammunition but also improves accuracy, making it easier to hit the target. Spend some time in training mode to acquire a sense of how various guns perform during burst firing.

3) Learn recoil patterns

Each weapon in PUBG Mobile has its own recoil pattern. Learning these patterns is critical for accurate recoil control. Practice in training mode to learn the spray patterns of your favorite guns. Learn the direction and severity of recoil for both horizontal and vertical movements.

Once you've figured out the pattern, you can train your muscles to move your crosshair in the other way to counteract the recoil. This skill is essential for learning guns with severe recoil patterns, such as the AKM.

4) Adjust sensitivity settings

The ability to regulate recoil can be greatly improved by fine-tuning your sensitivity settings. Experiment with several sensitivity levels for both the camera and the ADS (Aim Down Sight) to find the right balance for you. Lower sensitivity can help with recoil management, especially for long-range shots, and higher sensitivity can help with quick reflexes in close-quarters fighting.

Don't be afraid to change these settings to reflect your changing playstyle and the weapons you commonly utilize. To avoid feeling overwhelmed by sudden changes, make gradual adjustments.

5) Use prone and crouch

Use the prone and crouch abilities to further stabilize your aim and control recoil. When firing, consider going prone or crouching to lower your character's profile and increase stability. This is especially beneficial in long-range conflicts where accuracy is critical.

Remember that mobility impacts recoil, so find the appropriate mix between keeping mobile and intelligently using prone or crouch postures. Experiment with various positions during firefights to find out what works best for you in certain situations.

Bonus tip: Learn weapon-specific techniques

Each firearm in PUBG Mobile has its own quirks and recoil pattern. Investigate the subtleties of specific weapon behavior to improve your experience. Dedicated practice sessions should be devoted to mastering the recoil of popular options such as the M416, Beryl M762, or SCAR-L.

Understanding the specifics of each gun allows you to fine-tune your recoil control techniques, resulting in a more precise and efficient response during engagements.

Tailor your strategy to each weapon's unique features, transforming what may appear to be a disadvantage into a strategic advantage. This weapon-specific proficiency will set you apart in the various environments in PUBG Mobile.

Consistent practice in training mode and in-game settings will allow you to improve your talents over time. To become a strong force on the battlefield, you must be patient, examine your performance, and make steady changes.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Players in the country may instead try Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of the mobile title.