Having the best specialist loadout to use in Battlefront 2 proves lethal from long ranges and unexpected angles. This class also helps deliver crucial information about enemy intelligence to their teammates. Following the sudden rise in player count, Star Wars fans are once again checking out heroes and classes available in the game for updated builds.

Of the four primary classes, specialist is a unique category with abilities and skills that can take a while to get hold of.

This article will go over the best specialist loadout to use in Battlefront 2 for players returning to the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Best specialist loadout to use in Battlefront 2 right now

Specialists are the reconnaissance class who provide crucial information and keep the enemy engaged from long ranges. With abilities that help gather insight and tackle ambushing enemies, it's the choice of blasters that generally dictate how scary a specialist can be on the battlefield. Let's go over all the viable weapon choices for the best specialist loadout to use in Battlefront 2:

A280-CFE : good damage per shot, burst fire mode, strong at medium ranges, and has a damage drop-off

: good damage per shot, burst fire mode, strong at medium ranges, and has a damage drop-off IQA-11 : high damage per shot, strong at long range, can equip bolt speed mod, and has no damage drop-off

: high damage per shot, strong at long range, can equip bolt speed mod, and has no damage drop-off NT-242: very high damage, very high range, best sniper blaster even against armor, and has no damage drop-off

Although these blasters are good choices, it's the added mods that make them take down opponents with added lethality. Mods like dual zoom, bolt speed, disruptor shot, and so on, can make specialists quite fearsome in open maps.

Specialists are lethal in open maps (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

Synergizing with blasters to make specialists lethal are Star Cards. These cards offer both boost and ability enhancements that enable the specialist class to be more versatile on the battlefield. Let's go over the Star Cards options for the best specialist loadout to use in Battlefront 2:

Hardened Infiltration : Enhanced Infiltration, where you gain damage reduction (unlocks at class level 20)

: Enhanced Infiltration, where you gain damage reduction (unlocks at class level 20) Marksman (boost card): Weapon heat resets when you get a headshot kill, reduces overall weapon heat (unlocks at specialist class level 2)

(boost card): Weapon heat resets when you get a headshot kill, reduces overall weapon heat (unlocks at specialist class level 2) Personal Shield : Create a shield that blocks all damage, cannot fire a weapon (unlocks at class level 10)

: Create a shield that blocks all damage, cannot fire a weapon (unlocks at class level 10) Stealth (boost card): Stay hidden from enemy scanners while shooting and melee does added damage (unlocks at class level 2)

(boost card): Stay hidden from enemy scanners while shooting and melee does added damage (unlocks at class level 2) Survivalist (Boost Card): Reduces health regeneration delay (unlocks at specialist class level 15).

