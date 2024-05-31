Best Star Wars games to grab from the Days of Play sale

Days of Play deals recently went live on PlayStation's website and it will run from May 29 to June 12, 2024. During this time, games are being offered at discounted prices, attracting PlayStation owners to finally obtain items on their wishlist. Playstation has listed numerous titles from various genres, ranging from action-adventure, RPG, and shooter to simulator and fighting.

Among these are games from the Star Wars universe, whose fans would surely like to take a gander at the titles available during this sale. This article will look at some of the best Star Wars games that can be obtained from the Days of Play sale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions

Best Star Wars games available in the Days of Play sale

1) Star Wars: Squadrons ($7.99 $39.99 )

Squadrons is a space combat Star Wars game available on Days of Play (Image via Electronic Arts)

Squadrons, developed by Motive Studio and published by Electronic Arts, was released on October 2, 2020. The game is set after the events of the Return of the Jedi from the Star Wars movie franchise. Squadrons features both single- and multiplayer game modes and received good reviews upon arrival.

The game focuses on space warfare and is played in a first-person perspective. Players command starfighters from the cockpit in first-person view and represent either the Galactic Empire or the New Republic fleet. In these spacecraft, players can defeat their opponents in combat by transferring power between the ship's major components like engines, shields, and weaponry. This makes for a great purchase for avid Star Wars fans during the Days of Play sale.

2) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($9.99 $39.99 )

Fallen Order follows the story of a Jedi Padawan, Cal (Image via Electronic Arts)

The second entry into the list of Star Wars games available on Days of Play is Jedi: Fallen Order. This title is of a different genre from the first entry and was developed by Respawn Entertainment. The events of this game are set five years after Revenge of the Sith in the movie series.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a third-person action-adventure game where players must use their lightsaber to battle adversaries and explore planets. It follows a Jedi Padawan, Cal, who is pursued by Imperial Inquisitors and has become a target of the Galactic Empire. He is chased around the galaxy all the while attempting to finish his training. Cal sets out to restore the destroyed Jedi Order while trying to reconcile with his past.

3) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ($31.49 $69.99 )

Jedi Survivor is set five years after its prequel Fallen Order (Image via Electronic Arts)

Serving as a sequel to the previous entry and an underrated Star Wars title, Jedi Survivor is the third Star Wars game available for sale on PlayStation's Days of Play. It was also developed by Respawn Entertainment and takes place five years after the events of Fallen Order from the Star Wars Jedi video game series.

Cal, who has now become a Jedi Knight, along with his friends is in a struggle against the Galactic Empire who are still tyrannical with their ways. The game preserves many of its prequel's gameplay principles while introducing new ones. Jedi: Survivor also features a Kylo Ren-like lightsaber, which has a crossguard and can be utilized effectively in combat by timing parry windows correctly.

4) Star Wars Battlefront II ($5.99 $19.99 )

Battlefront II is a sequel of the 2015 reboot and is featured in the Days of Play sale (Image via Electronic Arts)

Battlefront II (2017) is a sequel to the 2015 Battlefront game that served as a reboot of the main Battlefront series that came out in 2004-2005. This title is developed by a collaboration of DICE with Criterion Games and Motive Studios. The game's events in the single-player mode follow the movie timeline and are set between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

Battlefront II features first-person and third-person perspectives and includes both single-player and multiplayer game modes. There are also eras like the Clone Wars, the war between the Resistance and the First Order, and the Galactic Civil War. The number of maps available as well as classes to play, make for an exciting entry in this list of Star Wars games to grab during the Days of Play sale.

5) Star Wars Outlaws ($69.99)

Star Wars Outlaws is an upcoming game featured in the Days of Play (Image via Ubisoft)

Outlaws in an upcoming action-adventure game. The last entry into the list of Star Wars games to get on Days of Play has a release date of August 30, 2024, and is being developed by Massive Entertainment. The game has been licensed by Ubisoft from LucasFilm Games and is supposed to take place between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Star Wars Outlaws will be a single-player title, and the first Star Wars video game to feature an open-world map. It will feature elements like open, vehicle, and space combat, stealth, and various dialogue branches. Our protagonist Kay Vess, a rogue Outlaw, will attempt a massive heist along with her sidekick Nix on a journey that takes them across several planets.

