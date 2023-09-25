10 best Starfield food and items for melee combat

Starfield's overworld offers both hostile and friendly environments throughout the galaxy. If the players are at a disadvantage in any survival situation, they might lose their health and stamina. There are multiple combat styles that cater to one's playstyle, like long-ranged fight or melee combat that inflicts heavy damage. No matter which weapon they pick, the character's health may take a significant toll. With the help of food and items, they can quickly recover their health points (HP).

Melee combat is an intense closet-range battle where a player relies on weapons with no bullets. One such weapon for this combat is the strongest Wakazashi, capable of dishing out 49 damage. But, in the heat of the battle, players might find their stamina being depleted rapidly. To save oneself from losing health, one must restore lost life as soon as possible. With the help of this guide, Starfield players can find the best 10 foods and items for melee fights.

Alien Kebab and 9 other food and items in Starfield for melee fight

1) Alien Genetic Material

Alien Genetic Material (Image via Bethesda)

Players can consume an Alien Genetic Material drink item to increase their melee combat performance. It is a medical resource that regains lost health points (HP). From increasing combat effectiveness to using it in experimental crafting and research, this Starfield item has multiple uses.

After consuming Alien Genetic Material, the effect of the drink boosts +500 damage resistance and +500 energy resistance for 30 seconds.

2) Alien Kebab

Alien Kebab (Image via Bethesda)

Alien Kebab promises two benefits to Starfield players. By using this consumable, they can restore 12 health and gain +60 energy resistance for eight minutes.

One can't expect which weapon the opponents might use to fire bullets or lasers. In case of damage taken from shots, the former effect regains lost health, while the latter provides resistance against laser attacks.

3) Red Trench

Red Trench (Image via Bethesda)

In Starfield, the Red Trench is an aid item that combines CQB-X and BattleStim. The consumption of this material enhances pain tolerance and adrenaline production. To craft it, players must visit the Pharmaceutical labs in New Atlantis. They can find it on the planet Jemison within the Alpha Centauri System.

Additionally, to craft Red Trench, they must also gather the required ingredient, Tetrafluorides. The effect of this item increases +40 melee damage and boosts +300 damage resistance for three minutes.

4) Latkes

Buy Latkes (Image via Bethesda)

Starfield gamers who enjoy melee combat can recover their lost health by 8 from eating Latkes. They can prepare the dish by adding battered potatoes, onions, and eggs. One can add flour or a matzo meal to complete the recipe. Not only does Latkes' effect help restore health points, but those who need O2 can get +11 O2 for eight minutes.

By completing the food and drink research project, players can make Latkes at the cooking station on the ship. They can start the project after collecting the materials required to craft Latkes.

5) Patty Melt

Patty Melt (Image via Bethesda)

Patty Melt is a foodstuff that heals the character in Starfield. It is a hamburger with cheese, toast, and chopped potatoes. Eating this meal recovers 12 health, which is crucial for surviving when hurt in melee combat.

Patty Melt is specifically taken so that gamers can recover from the damage, while other meal entries said earlier have various effects. Players obtain Patty Melty by traveling to The Rock, located in Akila City, within the Cheyenne System. There lives a merchant named August Bowen who sells this item.

6) Red Harvest Pale Ale

Red Harvest Pale Ale (Image via Bethesda)

Red Harvest Pale Ale is an aid item in the form of a drink that gamers can use to gain damage resistance. The effectiveness of the melee combat increases once they upgrade the Combat Skill tree. So, Red Harvest Pale Ale works better when combatants unlock new skills from the tree.

Players can benefit from the effect by using Starfield Red Harvest Pale Ale. They gain +60 damage resistance and -10% 02 recovery for three minutes. This food item can be found at the Central Hub in Cydonia, Mars, within the Sol System, and Legrande's Liquors at Neon, Volii Alpha, within the Volii System.

7) Ruben

Cook food at the cooking station (Image via Bethesda)

Although medical supplies primarily provide healing effects, Starfield players can consume food and drinks to get time-limited temporary buffs. A ruben is basically a sandwich made up of corned beef, cheese, sauerkraut, and other essential ingredients. It is typically served on rye bread to improve the taste of this meal.

When it is consumed, the effect of this aid item restores the lost HP by 8. Plus, the other benefit is that it provides +8 O2 for eight minutes.

8) Terrabrew Latte

Terrabrew Latte (Image via Bethesda)

In Starfield, various drinks like Beertini buff damage resistance and nerf O2 recovery. Conversely, Terrabrew Latte is a drink item that players can take to retrieve 2 HP and gain +14 O2 recovery for three minutes.

By carrying this resource, melee combat becomes more effective. The character can properly focus on the battle as the depletion of O2 results in sluggishness, and hinders jumping and running.

9) Veggie Grinder

Veggie Grinder (Image via Bethesda)

Starfield food and items have multiple usages, from buffing carrying capacity to boosting HP. Similarly, a Veggie Grinder is a consumable that restores health by 12. Fighters can quickly recuperate from the damage they have taken with the consumption of this dish. It comprises roast vegetables and mushrooms.

One can buy the Starfield Veggie Grinder from a seller called August Bowen, who lives at The Rock. Explorers can find him in Alika City, where he sells it.

10) The Deep

The Deep (Image via Bethesda)

Starfield units can enjoy grilled pieces of alien salmon while preparing The Deep recipe. The dish tastes better when served alongside mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables.

Including The Deep in the inventory means gamers can quickly restore 16 health when engaging in melee fights. This quick recovery allows them to get back into the struggle.

To cook The Deep, one must gather Spice, Red Meat, Carrot, Celery, and Potato. Starfield players can go to the cooking station on the ship to prepare it.