10 best Starfield recipes and how to craft them

Starfield presents its own gastronomic realm, complete with a broad array of in-game foods similar to those in Fallout 4, Skyrim, and other Bethesda classics. A tremendous amount of attention has been given to each food item, with the title boasting an astounding array of intergalactic cuisine with interesting names as well as effects.

Food recipes such as Grandpa's Meatloaf or Alien Boba Tea are definitely some of the more interesting ones. In this guide, we'll check out the top 10 Starfield recipes, along with their ingredients and the status effects they offer.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

10 best recipes in Starfield to fill your tummy and your stats bar

1) Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's pie in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Status Effect: +2% XP gain for 60 minutes

Research required: None

Shepherd's Pie acts as an XP-boosting delicacy in Starfield. To craft this hearty dish, you'll first need to obtain the recipe, for which you must arrive on Jemison in the Alpha Centauri System, tucked away in The Well in New Atlantis.

Look for Kay's house, which is a well-known restaurant in The Well. Kay's room may be reached by going to the kitchen, turning left, and climbing the stairs. The Shepherd's Pie recipe is written down on a piece of paper and placed on the desk by her apartment's front door. Once you've secured it, gather the following ingredients:

Potato x1

Red meat x1

Spice x1

Carrot x1

Onion x1

2) Heal Paste

Heal Paste in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Status Effect: Treats burns and frostbite

Research required: None

Surviving extreme climates on distant planets in Starfield can be challenging, but Heal Paste comes to the rescue. It grants resistance to frostbite and burns, allowing you to venture confidently in the harshest conditions. Crafting it is straightforward; you'll need the following components:

Analgestic x1

Membrane x1

3) Alien Tea

Alien Tea in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Status Effect: Restores 3 health; +2% XP Gain for 15 minutes

Research required: None

Alien Tea offers a straightforward yet effective XP boost, coupled with some health restoration. This is an easy item to make and doesn't require any research. The ingredients to make it are:

Distilled Water x1

Fiber x1

4) Chai Latte

Chai Latte in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Status Effect: Restores 10 health; +15 O2 for 5 minutes; +20% O2 recovery for 5 minutes

Research required: Beverage Development 4

This aromatic beverage is perfect for O2 regeneration and recovery. It is a delightful fusion of strong black tea, intense spices, milk, and sugar. To craft this rejuvenating drink, you'll need Beverage Development 4 research and the following ingredients:

Tea x1

Dairy x1

Spice x1

5) Boom Pop! Dynamite

Boom Pop! Dynamite in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Status Effect: +20% reload speed for 1 minute; +20% movement speed for 3 minutes; +25% O2 recovery for 3 minutes

Required research: Beverage Development 4

This is a versatile yet simple recipe that will aid you in high-octane combat by enhancing reload speed, movement speed, and O2 recovery. Boom Pop Dynamite is a must-have for the resourceful space traveler. To craft it, you'll require:

Soda x2

6) Boba Alien Tea

Boba Alien Tea and its stats (Image via Bethesda)

Status Effect: Restores 2 Health; +2% XP Gain for 15 minutes; +10 O2 for 15 minutes

Required Research: Beverage Development 1

Boba Alien Tea is very similar to Alien Tea; the only addition is the O2 effect. This is a straightforward aid item to make and is a good item to use if you want to level up. You can use the following ingredients to brew this delightful beverage:

Membrane x1

Aromatic x1

Distilled Water x1

7) Pick-Me-Up

Pick-Me-Up chem and its stats (Image via Bethesda)

Status Effect: +50 carry capacity for 15 minutes

Required Research: None

When the need arises to haul a considerable amount of loot, Pick-Me-Up, an aid item, proves invaluable by increasing your carrying capacity for a limited time. Crafting this useful item requires the following components:

Membrane x1

Metabolic Agent x1

Aqueous Hematite x2

8) Snake Oil

Snake Oil in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Status Effect: +20% O2 recovery for 2 minutes; treats brain injury, concussion, heatstroke, hernia, hypothermia, lung damage, poisoning and radiation poisoning

Required Research: None

Snake Oil is an indispensable item for various status effects, even some of the more absurd effects in Starfield. It purifies toxins and treats a range of ailments. Crafting it is straightforward, and you'll need the following components:

Chlorine x1

Sedative x1

Metabolic Agent x2

9) Grandpa's Meatloaf

Grandpa's meatloaf and its stats(Image via Bethesda)

Status Effect: Restore 25 Health; Increase damage resistance by 125 for 10 minutes; +2% XP Gain for 2 hours

Required Research: None

Grandpa's Meatloaf sounds like a nostalgic food item, and it is, as the recipe is only accessible to players that have the Kids Stuff trait. This is a trait that makes you close with your family, allowing you to visit them, but at the cost of 2% of your credits every in-game week.

If you want the recipe, visit your parents in New Atlantis' Residential District. Continue speaking with your dad once you've spoken with your parents initially. The conversation regarding Grandpa's recipe will start when he is inside the family apartment. The ingredients include:

Tomato x1

Dairy x1

Red meat x1

Egg x1

Onion x1

10) Aurora

Aurora drug in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Status Effect Slows down time by 40% for 10 seconds; -5 health for 10 seconds

Required Research: None

Aurora is a unique drug in Starfield that causes rapid health loss while also allowing you to slow down time. It can be found in Neon City. However, when used excessively, it can become addictive and can lead to a condition that results in even more severe debuffs.

If you unintentionally become addicted to Aurora, see a doctor right away or buy a Junk Flush to kick the habit right away. To craft Aurora, gather these components:

Hallucinogen x2

Benzene x1

Stimulant x1

Chasmbass Oil x1

Food has long been used in video games to provide various buffs, and the notion of a "Chai Latte" restoring your health may seem kind of absurd.

However, Bethesda is not new to this system of item use, as even Fallout and Skyrim have had some kind of relationship with food, be it to provide buffs or to help form settlements in Fallout. Starfield is huge, and a title with such a wide variety of planets, fauna, and characters deserves to have a wide range of foods to choose from as well.