10 best ways to level up fast in Starfield

The much-awaited space RPG from Bethesda, Starfield, has set players on a celestial voyage. Character leveling up lies at the center of this colossal, open-world adventure, and moving forward you will have to level up, as combat gets harder even if you wish to just go through the main campaign. In contrast to Bethesda's earlier games, where leveling up was very linear, Starfield provides a ton of options and possibilities to do so.

As you level up, you also acquire access to stronger weapons, traits, skills, and much more. Here's a quick guide on how to swiftly level up in Starfield.

How to level up quickly in Starfield

1) Sleep solves everything

Sleeping in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

At first glance, going to sleep might seem counterproductive when it comes to leveling up. However, in Starfield, it's a secret to expedited character growth. When you choose to rest, you gain a significant advantage: a 10% XP buff that lasts for an entire in-game day. This boost is provided by the Well-Rested perk, which allows you to earn 10% more XP than usual during your adventures.

You can snooze in the cozy confines of your spaceship or on any of the available beds in the Lodge. So, before embarking on your next mission or exploration, ensure you've had a good rest to maximize your XP potential.

2) Complete main missions and quests

Starfield campaign cutscene (Image via Bethesda)

Mission completion and progressing through the main plot are two of the best methods to gain XP in Starfield. Particularly main missions, as they offer substantial XP bonuses, usually exceeding 700 XP per completion.

However, if you prefer to play the game in its entirety, side missions are also an option. Despite giving you lesser XP (usually 50) than main missions, they are nevertheless a nice change of pace and provide you with various rewards.

3) Defeat all enemies

If you like high-octane combat scenarios in Starfield, focusing on defeating enemies is a good option for leveling up. It's also an excellent way to acquire additional ammunition and stronger weaponry, enabling you to take on even stronger enemies later on.

While main missions and side quests naturally pit you against enemies, seek out hostile encounters on your own terms if you're eager to level up before delving into the storyline.

4) Explore and discover new planets

Every time you discover a new place, whether it is a planet, a structure, a landmark, or any other point of interest, you will be awarded with XP. This holds true for all the celestial bodies you discover.

Each planet in Starfield features its own ecology with a variety of plants, animals, resources, and organisms. Prioritize visiting high-level planets where tough creatures are waiting to test your abilities and provide you with plenty of XP for taking them down.

The star map, which includes details on the flora and fauna ratings for each planet, may be used to find appropriate planets. Some of the top planets for leveling up are as follows:

Serpentis IV (Serpentis System): Level 40

Ixyll II (Ixyll System): Level 40

Hyla II (Hyla System): Level 40

Gamma Vulpes I (Gamma Vulpes System): Level 50

5) Explore new locations

Exploration in Starfield isn't just about celestial bodies. Discovering a new location, whether a landmark, a settlement, or any point of interest, awards you 20 XP each time.

You can scan wildlife and plants on a planet's surface to gain further XP for exploration. You can even murder this wildlife to level up rapidly. Not just any species will do for this; you need to look for a planet with wildlife that is considerably higher than your present level, then go and establish an outpost there so you can fast-travel and start killing.

6) Join factions

Embracing the camaraderie of various factions in Starfield offers a multifaceted approach to XP acquisition. Joining factions initiates a series of missions, many of which involve combat and, therefore, XP rewards.

Faction mission boards serve as hubs for obtaining additional quests, ensuring a steady influx of XP. Completing faction quests is a reliable way to earn a substantial amount of XP, typically exceeding 200 XP per mission.

These quests also provide a deeper dive into the game's lore, enriching your overall experience. When you arrive in New Atlantis, visit MAST headquarters and join UC Vanguard to begin your journey within the factions.

7) Take on Trade Commission requests

Starfield Trade Commission request completed (Image via Bethesda)

Trade Commission requests offer a dual benefit for players: Earning credits and traveling to uncharted places help boost XP levels. Reaching new destinations in space and on planets/moons leads to a boost in XP.

With potential rewards spanning from 60 to 100 XP, finishing a bounty request becomes a fun way to gain experience points while dedicating time to some combat action.

8) Get married

Forming romantic relationships in Starfield with one of the four available characters isn't just about companionship; it's also a pathway to leveling up quickly.

Developing a strong bond with a companion unlocks the opportunity to spend the night together, granting you the Emotional Security status, which provides a 15% increase in XP gained. Leveraging the power of emotional connection not only enriches your narrative experience but also bolsters your character's progression.

9) Drink Alien Tea

Alien tea in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

You can sip some Alien Tea in Starfield to gain more experience points. Distilled Water x1 and Fiber x1 can be used to make Alien Tea, which gives +1% XP for 15 minutes.

Even though it might seem insignificant, that extra 1% will build up over the hundred or more hours you'll probably spend exploring and engaging in combat. This can be combined with Tranquilitea, which has the same effect, providing a total of +2% X.

10) Use cheats

While not recommended as it ruins the essence of exploring, cheats can provide an unconventional but swift route to power. By employing console commands, you can manipulate your player level. To instantly reach level 100, input the command "player.setlevel 100" on the console or adjust the value to achieve your desired level.

The console can be accessed by pressing the tilde (~) key. It will start to open on the lower half of the screen as the game pauses. You can reopen the console by tapping the tilde to enter the codes.

After entering each code, press the Enter key. When finished, use the tilde key to shut the console down again. However, keep in mind that executing console commands will disable accomplishments.

Key takeaway

Amidst the endless vastness of Starfield lies an adventure full of challenge and thrill for space explorers. A multitude of planets offer diverse ecosystems that challenge players, making leveling up more than an option. Exploring space brings encounters with different enemies, immersive combat experiences, and celestial secret discovery.

Whether you choose to focus on combat, exploration, or narrative progression, you need to level up. Story progression can't work either if you don't level up to develop some skills first.