10 best Starfield ship mods you need to try out

Starfield is Bethesda's biggest title to date, and the icing on the cake is that it is set in space. You can build your own spacecraft that'll help you in your cosmic travel. One of the most exciting aspects of the game is the customization options. They allow you to customize your ship in whatever way you want. However, in true Bethesda fashion, modders are not happy with it and are here to change things.

Since its release, modders have used Starfield as a playground to experiment with both new features and improvements to existing ones. Let's take a look at the top 10 ship mods that you must try for a more immersive and enjoyable interstellar experience in the game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Starfield ship mods that you need to try

1) UC ShipSim New Voice - GLaDOS from Portal

GLaDOS in Starfield (Image via Nexus Mods)

If you're looking for a unique twist in Starfield, the UC ShipSim New Voice mod converts the United Colonies Ship Simulator Announcer's voice into that of GLaDOS from the Portal series.

GLaDOS was definitely one of the best parts of the Portal duology. Fans of the series longing for a third entry can relive some parts of the Portal game in Starfield.

While this mod doesn't promise the hilarious persona of GLaDOS, it definitely is a nice change of pace.

2) Sankese's Star Wars Ship SFX Overhaul

The Sankese's Star Wars Ship SFX Overhaul mod brings the iconic sounds of Star Wars to your Starfield starships. From turrets to cannons and missiles to lasers, this mod replaces all ship weapon sounds with their Star Wars counterparts. Even the ballistics sound like the Millennium Falcon lasers.

The mod even adds unique sounds for different brands, immersing you in the Star Wars universe while exploring your own.

3) Infinite Ship Storage

Hoarding stuff on your ship just got easier (Image via Bethesda)

Running out of storage space on your ship can be a frustrating experience. The Infinite Ship Storage mod comes to the rescue by giving all ship cockpits a generous 500,000 storage capacity.

Say goodbye to the hassle of managing limited cargo space and focus on your intergalactic adventures.

4) Spicy Clean Ship HUD

Different settings of the mod (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sometimes, less is more. Ship HUDs in Starfield can be cluttered, but the Spicy Clean Ship HUD mod provides options to reduce or eliminate unnecessary elements, giving you a clearer view of the outside world through your cockpit windows.

You can even customize how clean you want the HUD to be. The settings come in four forms: clean, ultra clean, ultra turbo, and ultra extreme. While it won't make piloting easier, it will enhance your ability to appreciate the breathtaking vistas of space.

5) Compact Ship Builder UI

How the Ship Builder UI makes a difference (Image via Sportskeeda)

Simplicity often leads to a better user experience. Compact Ship Builder UI streamlines the ship-building interface in Starfield, making it less clunky and more user-friendly.

While the mod doesn't alter other game mechanics, it significantly improves the ship-building process, allowing you to focus on creating the perfect vessel for your cosmic adventures.

6) Smooth Ship Reticle

Smooth ship reticle in Starfield (Image via Nexus Mods)

A smooth gaming experience is crucial, especially for spaceflight enthusiasts. The Smooth Ship Reticle mod tackles a specific issue: the stuttery ship reticle that can occur when playing at higher frame rates.

By elevating the ship's HUD to 120 FPS, this mod ensures that your ship's targeting reticle remains as smooth as your interstellar journey.

7) Increased Ship Transfer Distance

Exaggerated image of the mod on Nexus Mods (Image via Nexus Mods)

Managing inventory in space can be challenging, especially when you're weighed down by valuable loot.

The Increase Ship Transfer Distance mod extends the range at which you can transfer items to your ship's cargo hold from 250m to a staggering 2500m. Say goodbye to the frustration of being over-encumbered while exploring the cosmos.

8) Exit Ship

Spacewalking in Starfield (Image via Nexus Mods)

For those who haven't yet embarked on a spacewalk in Starfield, Exit Ship offers a fresh experience. While you can achieve the same result with console commands, this mod provides a fun and accessible way to explore the vastness of space outside your ship, making you feel like you're a part of the movie Gravity.

While there may not be much to do alone in space, it's an adventure worth trying for those who want to savor every aspect of the game.

One player noticed how if you're outside the ship under the cockpit, you are transported directly into the flight deck while still retaining zero gravity. This makes you experience zero gravity inside the ship as you see everything around you floating. This bonus feature makes this mod a must-try.

9) Ship Builder Tolerance Tweaks

How the mod makes a difference (Image via Sacrossauro/ YouTube)

In Starfield, it is a dream come true to design your own spacecraft, but there are a number of limitations that will make the process frustrating rather than fun.

To overcome these restrictions, Nexus Mods user keanuWheeze created the Ship Builder Tolerance Tweaks mod. By addressing the problems that players run into when building their ideal ships, it makes the process easier and more pleasant. You may anticipate fewer glitches and more fluid ship-building with this update.

10) Ship Skip – Instant Station Docking

The spacecraft docking cutscenes are one of the most aggravating aspects of Starfield. While it is exciting to watch your self-built ship land and take off the first few times, it may get old quickly.

Due to the lack of an in-game option to disable this function, Bub's Ship Skip offers a workaround by removing these sequences, enabling uninterrupted space travel from station landing to outer space. While some players like the immersion of these sequences, those who want a more streamlined experience may find this mod to be time-saving.

Key takeaway

The ship-related components of Starfield have already benefited from the enormous efforts of the game's modding community. However, modders aren't restricted to just ship customization, as some mods also focus on gameplay improvements and visual enhancements.

Modding has definitely made Starfield more fun, and your adventure through space will undoubtedly be much more exciting and immersive with these mods.