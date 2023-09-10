5 best Starfield Tech skills

Starfield Tech skills can be your best friend when it comes to exploring the vastness of the universe. Although they lean more towards a specialty in ships, they don’t really undermine the other skills. They, in fact, enhance them, as you can’t have the best ship combat without them. You also can’t get around the universe if you don't have the necessary skills to repair a ship or maneuver one.

Under the Starfield Tech skill tree, you can choose among 17 different skills. These skills allow you to navigate the cosmos and other encounters more easily. While each skill provides a unique advantage, some are simply more viable and versatile than others.

Here's a list of the best Starfield Tech skills to get, whether you're a beginner or in the late stages of the game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Piloting, Security, and other best Starfield Tech skills

1) Security

Security is a Starfield Tech skill that allows you to bypass security systems (Image via Bethesda)

Having a Security skill allows you to hack into locks in Starfield and bypass them. You can have access to areas that aren’t available to anyone.

This is a pretty nifty skill to have, especially since your character will be trained to defeat standardized mechanisms. Additionally, as you raise the rank of this skill, you’ll have access to rooms with Master-level locks or even just eliminate the need to pick locks.

Rank 1 will open up to two attempts to unlock Advanced locks, while Rank 2 allows you to have three attempts on Expert locks. The next upgrade will give you four auto attempts for Master-level locks. Finally, Rank 4 eliminates keys that are necessary for puzzles and gives you five auto attempts.

2) Piloting

The Piloting skill allows you to maneuver spaceships more easily (Image via Bethesda)

Space exploration is a top theme in Starfield, and you can’t go around without knowing the basic piloting skills. However, there’s more to piloting than just cruising through the universe. With Rank 1 of the Piloting skill, you’ll have access to thrusters, which means you can drive your ship faster and utilize its gear for dodging enemy attacks.

The second rank allows you to have a better turning rate. As you may know, it’s not that easy to maneuver some ships in the game, and this skill provides a solution to that. The next ranks allow you to be able to control Class B and Class C ships, respectively, to upgrades. We don’t really recommend upgrading this skill to the third rank unless you plan to pilot ships the whole time.

3) Targeting Control Systems

This Starfield tech skill makes a deadly combat ship (Image via Bethesda)

Missile weapons are better utilized when you have a proper targeting system. Nothing is more annoying than wasting precious missiles only to miss your opponent.

Think of it as having a sniping tool for your ship. As you upgrade this skill, you’ll find yourself being able to have more accuracy and even have higher chances for critical damage. You’ll have a great time blowing enemy ships just because you can lock on.

For this skill, you don’t really have to upgrade unless you’re on the ship the whole time. Unlocking the targeting systems through the first rank is already enough. However, if you choose to upgrade, Rank 2 will reduce the time to lock on by 15 percent, and target-locked ships will become relatively slower firing from their end.

4) Shield Systems (Advanced)

This Starfield Tech skill ensures your ship's protection from attacks (Image via Bethesda)

Although the Shield Systems are in the Advanced part of the Tech tree, it’s actually quite important for the overall protection of your ship. Regardless of your reactor's capabilities, shields can be built stronger to withstand enemy attacks. Worrying less about ship repairs can allow you to concentrate more on defeating your opponent.

With Rank 1, you’ll have a 20 percent increase on your shields. Rank 2 will boost it up to 40 percent. An additional 20 percent will be added once you get to Rank 3. Finally, Rank 4 will get your ship to occasionally resist all damages.

5) Starship Engineering (Expert)

This Starfield Tech skill provides massive upgrades to your spaceship (Image via Bethesda)

If you want something better, you can opt for this Starfield Tech skill. With just the first rank of Starship Engineering, your ship repairs 10% faster than usual. Moreover, your ship repairs while your enemies are being run down by your attacks and even critical damage if you chose and upgraded the Targeting Controls Systems early on.

In the first rank, you’ll again have a 10 percent increase rate on your repairs. Rank 2 will promote the damage mitigation to 25 percent. Rank 3 will increase system repairs by 25 percent, and Rank 4 will be the ultimate upgrade – needing only one block of the system to produce overall repairs on the ship.