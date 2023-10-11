5 best Tank heroes to dominate Samoa in Overwatch 2

The Overwatch 2 fanbase is excited about the newly released Samoa map in Season 7. This map adds a new element to the game, with circular objectives, high-ground settings, and hard choke points that will test even the most competent players. With this addition, new strategies are expected to emerge, leaving many players uncertain when it comes to ideal hero choices.

Tank heroes in Overwatch 2 fulfill a critical role by absorbing damage, leading their team into battle, and creating space on the battlefield. Their substantial health pools and protective abilities make them durable frontline defenders, while their unique skills, such as defensive shields and crowd control, enable them to shape engagements.

This article delves into five Tank heroes to use on the new Samoa map in Overwatch 2.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 most useful Tank Heroes for Samoa map in Overwatch 2

1) Orisa

In Overwatch 2, Samoa's circular walls suggest that controlling the center is crucial. Orisa's Protective Barrier can be strategically placed on the map to create additional cover around the objective, allowing her team to defend or capture it more effectively.

The outer ring of buildings around Samoa's central point provides a lot of cover. Orisa's ability to deploy her Protective Barrier can be instrumental in controlling these buildings, making it difficult for enemies to approach the point. Her shield can also serve as a critical defensive tool in this area.

Map areas like military bases align with Orisa's role as a defender. Her abilities, particularly Fortify, can be used to hold key positions within these bases, resisting enemy advances and maintaining control.

The central point's location atop a hill in Samoa creates a dynamic battleground. Orisa's ability to anchor positions is particularly valuable here. Her Supercharger ultimate can be used to empower her team when contesting the high ground and creating advantages.

2) Junkerqueen

Junkerqueen, one of the newer heroes in Overwatch 2, hails from the Junkertown region. She's known for her imposing presence and formidable combat skills.

Junker Queen is a more offensively oriented Tank hero with strong survivability and decent self-preservation abilities. Her abilities showcase her commanding and offensive playstyle.

On the newly released Samoa map, the outer ring of buildings corresponds to Junker Queen's Spiker Trap, which immobilizes and damages enemies. Placing traps strategically around these buildings can create a zone of crowd control to deter enemy approaches.

Junker Queen can exploit the numerous flank routes and rooms on the map for diverse flanking strategies. Her Concussion Mine, which can displace foes and set up explosive combos, is an excellent tool for engaging or disengaging in such scenarios.

Junker Queen's aggressive playstyle, crowd control abilities, and synergy with the map's features make her valuable to Overwatch 2's gameplay, particularly in situations where controlling strategic locations is crucial.

3) D.Va

D.Va, a popular Tank hero in Overwatch 2, is known for her versatility and the ability to switch between two modes: Mech and Pilot. In her Mech form, she boasts substantial durability with a large health pool and a versatile ability set. Her Fusion Cannons are automatic weapons that deal sustained damage to foes, making her effective at close-range and mid-range combat.

D.Va's versatility allows her to make use of cover effectively. When approaching the central objective surrounded by buildings, she can use her Defense Matrix to nullify incoming projectiles. This makes her a valuable asset in capturing and controlling these buildings. Her ability to boost with her Boosters enables her to quickly access and control high-ground positions.

D.Va's adaptability is an advantage on a dynamic battleground like Samoa. She can easily reposition herself using her Boosters and Defense Matrix to protect her team while capturing the central point on top of the hill.

4) Doomfist

Doomfist is a formidable hero in Overwatch 2, known for his close-quarters combat and powerful melee abilities. His primary weapon is the Hand Cannon, which delivers deadly shotgun-like bursts. One of his defining abilities is Rocket Punch, which allows him to charge up and launch forward, delivering a devastating punch that can instantly eliminate foes on impact.

Additionally, Doomfist's Seismic Slam enables him to leap into the air and crash down to damage and disorient enemies in a targeted area. His Rising Uppercut ability can launch opponents into the air, disrupting their positioning.

Doomfist's ultimate, Meteor Strike, allows him to leap into the sky and crash back down, dealing massive damage in a chosen area. This is a game-changing ability in team fights.

In Overwatch 2, Doomfist's playstyle demands precise timing and positioning, requiring players to capitalize on his mobility and abilities for effective close-combat disruption and elimination. His kit excels in isolating and taking down key targets, making him a formidable force in the game's fast-paced action.

5) Winston

Winston in Overwatch 2 remains a formidable Tank hero with a focus on disruption and mobility. His primary weapon is the Tesla Cannon, which delivers a continuous electrical attack to multiple enemies within its range, making him effective at dealing with grouped opponents.

Winston's Jump Pack ability allows him to leap into the air and crash down, dealing damage and creating chaos among the enemy team. This makes it a great initiation tool.

Moreover, Winston's Barrier Projector, which creates a protective bubble shield, provides cover for his team. His Primal Rage ultimate ability is a game-changer, as it allows him to knock back and disorient enemies with powerful melee strikes, disrupting their positioning and clearing objectives.

Winston's playstyle centers on diving into the backline of the enemy team and disrupting their support. This creates opportunities for his DPS heroes to secure eliminations. His mobility and disruptive capabilities make him an excellent choice for dealing with snipers and supports in the backline.

The outcomes on Somoa are based on the performance of a varied selection of Tank characters. The map provides a level playing field for various team compositions such as spam, rush, and dive. Due to the large gaps and high ground, dive compositions appear to be particularly effective here.