Best teams for Genshin Impact Luna I Stygian Onslaught

The Genshin Impact Luna I update has brought with itself a new iteration of the endgame gameplay mode Stygian Onslaught. This current rotation features some newly-introduced Nod-Krai enemies, such as the Battle-Scarred Rock Crab, and the Battle-Hardened Fireblade Shock Trooper, along with the Aeonblight Drake. All these bosses are exceptionally tanky, requiring players to not only use their strongest and most well-built characters, but also to choose the right team compositions suited to counter each enemy's stage mechanics.

Ad

This article provides a guide on the best teams that you can use to clear Stygian Onslaught in Genshin Impact Luna I.

Team compositions for Stygian Onslaught in Genshin Impact Luna I

Battlefield 1: Aeonblight Drake

Aeonblight Drake boss in Stygian Onslaught (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/ HoYoverse)

The Aeonblight Drake requires multi-Elemental DMG, since this boss can gain RES to the Elements being used against it, rendering a mono-Elemental team useless. The following are some teams you can use to challenge and defeat the Aeonblight Drake in Genshin Impact Luna I Stygian Onslaught:

Ad

Trending

1) Mavuika, Xilonen, Citlali, Bennett

Mavuika, Xilonen, Citlali, Bennett (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Mavuika's current best team is a good choice for this boss, as not only does Mavuika dish out immense amounts of frontloaded DMG, but Citlali's Cryo application can also come in handy if the enemy gains Pyro Elemental RES. Citlali can also be switched with Mualani, for players who own her.

Ad

Also read: Best Mavuika build guide: Artifacts, weapons, and team comps

2) Skirk, Escoffier, Furina, Yelan

Skirk, Escoffier, Furina, Yelan (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

You can use this team with Skirk as the main DPS and Yelan as sub-DPS, with each attacking the boss while it gains RES to the opposite's Element. Escoffier and Furina are Skirk's best supports, and it is strongly recommended to use them if you are picking this team.

Ad

Also read: Skirk build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

3) Mavuika, Varesa, Iansan, Chevreuse

Mavuika, Varesa, Iansan, Chevreuse (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Mavuika and Varesa are two of the strongest DPS units currently in game, and utilizing them together can help you defeat the Aeonblight Drake boss pretty easily in Stygian Onslaught. With Iansan and Chevreuse buffing both Mavuika and Varesa's attacks, this team is capable of finishing this battle in very little time.

Ad

Battlefield 2: Battle-Scarred Rock Crab

Battle-Scarred Rock Crab boss in Stygian Onslaught (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The Battle-Scarred Rock Crab is a new Nod-Krai Local Legend, who is weak to Bloom, Lunar-Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon DMG, which means that you can try out plenty of team compositions with multiple Elemental Reactions against this boss in Stygian Onslaught. Some of them include:

Ad

1) Lauma, Nilou, Nahida, Kokomi

Lauma, Nilou, Nahida, Kokomi (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

This Lunar-Bloom team is the best choice for defeating this boss in the shortest amount of time. Lauma can massively buff the entire team's Bloom and Lunar-Bloom DMG, while Nilou, Nahida, and Kokomi are excellent options for quickly destroying the Stoneborne Seeds deployed by the enemy.

Ad

Also read: Lauma C1 vs R1 in Genshin Impact: Which one should you get?

2) Nilou, Nahida, Xingqiu, Baizhu

Nilou, Nahida, Xingqiu, Baizhu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

For those who don't own Lauma, you can try this team with Nilou as the main DPS, and Nahida and Xingqiu as supports. Nilou can generate plenty of Bountiful Cores in this team, which can explode and deal massive amounts of AoE DMG to the enemy. Make sure to equip Xingqiu with plenty of Energy Recharge, so you can spam his Elemental Burst on cooldown.

Ad

3) Neuvillette, Furina, Nahida, Kuki Shinobu

Neuvillette, Furina, Nahida, Kuki Shinobu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

In case you don't own either Lauma or Nilou, you can try a Neuvillette hypercarry Hyperbloom team, supported by Furina and Nahida. Both Nahida and Furina have excellent off-field Elemental application, meaning that you can keep Neuvillette on field to destroy the Stoneborne Seeds and quickly whittle down the enemy's HP and defeat it.

Ad

Battlefield 3: Battle-Hardened Fireblade Shock Trooper

Battle-Hardened Fireblade Shock Trooper boss in Stygian Onslaught (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The Battle-Hardened Fireblade Shock Trooper is another Nod-Krai Local Legend, who has very specific gameplay mechanics which make it mandatory to use certain characters. This boss has a shield that can only be destroyed using Lunar-Charged and Electro-Charged Elemental reactions, severely restricting team compositions. Here are some of the teams that can be used to fight this enemy in Genshin Impact Luna I Stygian Onslaught:

Ad

1) Neuvillette, Furina, Ineffa, Kazuha

Neuvillette, Furina, Ineffa, Kazuha (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Since this boss requires a team that can trigger constant Electro-Charged/Lunar-Charged reactions, using excellent off-field applicators such as Furina and Ineffa – while Neuvillette acts as the on-field DPS – is a great choice. Kazuha can help in quickly destroying the boss' multi-layered shield, while also buffing the team's overall DMG.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Ineffa build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

2) Clorinde, Furina, Ineffa, Kazuha

Clorinde, Furina, Ineffa, Kazuha (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

With Furina and Ineffa providing excellent off-field Hydro and Electro application respectively, Clorinde's fast Electro attacks can trigger Lunar-Charged and take down the shield deployed by the boss. Make sure to steer clear of the barrage of attacks by the enemy while the shield is still active, as Clorinde's attacking speed makes her vulnerable to interruption.

Ad

3) Varesa, Furina, Iansan, Ororon

Varesa, Furina, Iansan, Ororon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

For players who don't have Ineffa, a team with Varesa as the main DPS, and Furina and Ororon as sub-DPS units is a good choice for defeating this boss. Not only does Furina work as the Hydro applicator in this team, but she also acts as a support for Varesa, increasing her overall DMG output.

Ad

Also read: 4 mistakes to avoid when playing Varesa in Genshin Impact

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.