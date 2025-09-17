Best teams for Genshin Impact Luna I Stygian Onslaught

The Genshin Impact Luna I update has brought with itself a new iteration of the endgame gameplay mode Stygian Onslaught. This current rotation features some newly-introduced Nod-Krai enemies, such as the Battle-Scarred Rock Crab, and the Battle-Hardened Fireblade Shock Trooper, along with the Aeonblight Drake. All these bosses are exceptionally tanky, requiring players to not only use their strongest and most well-built characters, but also to choose the right team compositions suited to counter each enemy's stage mechanics.
This article provides a guide on the best teams that you can use to clear Stygian Onslaught in Genshin Impact Luna I.
Team compositions for Stygian Onslaught in Genshin Impact Luna I
Battlefield 1: Aeonblight Drake
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Aeonblight Drake requires multi-Elemental DMG, since this boss can gain RES to the Elements being used against it, rendering a mono-Elemental team useless. The following are some teams you can use to challenge and defeat the Aeonblight Drake in Genshin Impact Luna I Stygian Onslaught:
1) Mavuika, Xilonen, Citlali, Bennett
Mavuika's current best team is a good choice for this boss, as not only does Mavuika dish out immense amounts of frontloaded DMG, but Citlali's Cryo application can also come in handy if the enemy gains Pyro Elemental RES. Citlali can also be switched with Mualani, for players who own her.
Also read: Best Mavuika build guide: Artifacts, weapons, and team comps
2) Skirk, Escoffier, Furina, Yelan
You can use this team with Skirk as the main DPS and Yelan as sub-DPS, with each attacking the boss while it gains RES to the opposite's Element. Escoffier and Furina are Skirk's best supports, and it is strongly recommended to use them if you are picking this team.
Also read: Skirk build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more
3) Mavuika, Varesa, Iansan, Chevreuse
Mavuika and Varesa are two of the strongest DPS units currently in game, and utilizing them together can help you defeat the Aeonblight Drake boss pretty easily in Stygian Onslaught. With Iansan and Chevreuse buffing both Mavuika and Varesa's attacks, this team is capable of finishing this battle in very little time.
Battlefield 2: Battle-Scarred Rock Crab
The Battle-Scarred Rock Crab is a new Nod-Krai Local Legend, who is weak to Bloom, Lunar-Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon DMG, which means that you can try out plenty of team compositions with multiple Elemental Reactions against this boss in Stygian Onslaught. Some of them include:
1) Lauma, Nilou, Nahida, Kokomi
This Lunar-Bloom team is the best choice for defeating this boss in the shortest amount of time. Lauma can massively buff the entire team's Bloom and Lunar-Bloom DMG, while Nilou, Nahida, and Kokomi are excellent options for quickly destroying the Stoneborne Seeds deployed by the enemy.
Also read: Lauma C1 vs R1 in Genshin Impact: Which one should you get?
2) Nilou, Nahida, Xingqiu, Baizhu
For those who don't own Lauma, you can try this team with Nilou as the main DPS, and Nahida and Xingqiu as supports. Nilou can generate plenty of Bountiful Cores in this team, which can explode and deal massive amounts of AoE DMG to the enemy. Make sure to equip Xingqiu with plenty of Energy Recharge, so you can spam his Elemental Burst on cooldown.
3) Neuvillette, Furina, Nahida, Kuki Shinobu
In case you don't own either Lauma or Nilou, you can try a Neuvillette hypercarry Hyperbloom team, supported by Furina and Nahida. Both Nahida and Furina have excellent off-field Elemental application, meaning that you can keep Neuvillette on field to destroy the Stoneborne Seeds and quickly whittle down the enemy's HP and defeat it.
Battlefield 3: Battle-Hardened Fireblade Shock Trooper
The Battle-Hardened Fireblade Shock Trooper is another Nod-Krai Local Legend, who has very specific gameplay mechanics which make it mandatory to use certain characters. This boss has a shield that can only be destroyed using Lunar-Charged and Electro-Charged Elemental reactions, severely restricting team compositions. Here are some of the teams that can be used to fight this enemy in Genshin Impact Luna I Stygian Onslaught:
1) Neuvillette, Furina, Ineffa, Kazuha
Since this boss requires a team that can trigger constant Electro-Charged/Lunar-Charged reactions, using excellent off-field applicators such as Furina and Ineffa – while Neuvillette acts as the on-field DPS – is a great choice. Kazuha can help in quickly destroying the boss' multi-layered shield, while also buffing the team's overall DMG.
Also read: Genshin Impact Ineffa build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more
2) Clorinde, Furina, Ineffa, Kazuha
With Furina and Ineffa providing excellent off-field Hydro and Electro application respectively, Clorinde's fast Electro attacks can trigger Lunar-Charged and take down the shield deployed by the boss. Make sure to steer clear of the barrage of attacks by the enemy while the shield is still active, as Clorinde's attacking speed makes her vulnerable to interruption.
3) Varesa, Furina, Iansan, Ororon
For players who don't have Ineffa, a team with Varesa as the main DPS, and Furina and Ororon as sub-DPS units is a good choice for defeating this boss. Not only does Furina work as the Hydro applicator in this team, but she also acts as a support for Varesa, increasing her overall DMG output.
Also read: 4 mistakes to avoid when playing Varesa in Genshin Impact
Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.