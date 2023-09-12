5 best teams for Simulated Universe Swarm Disaster (Difficulty 1) in Honkai Star Rail

The Swarm Disaster in Honkai Star Rail boasts a unique game mode built on the foundation of the Simulated Universe. Originally curated by Herta, Ruan Mei, Screwllum, and Stephen, the DLC introduces new mechanics and gameplay elements, which have been well-acknowledged by the community. With that, players are prepared to delve into the challenging content with their respective setups to claim victory against True Stings, the final boss of the domain.

This article lists all the best teams you can use in Swarm Disaster Difficulty 1 of Honkai Star Rail.

What are the five best teams for Swarm Disaster Difficulty 1 in Honkai Star Rail?

1) Imbibitor Lunae hypercarry team

The strongest Imbibitor Lunae team to use in Swarm Disaster Difficulty 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The hypercarry team for Imbibitor Lunae is by far the most powerful composition in Honkai Star Rail. Hence, players can naturally use it to clear Swarm Disaster Difficulty 1, which is set to easy mode.

As of writing, Lunae has been deemed to be the most powerful DPS in the game, as he can easily eliminate enemies using both single-target and AoE attacks. When paired with Bronya and Tingyun, he can obliterate True Stings and other opponents in the simulation.

The specified buffers are highly specialized in increasing the damage potential of allies. While the High Elder can soak up their buffs to maintain the offensive strength of the team, he will also have to stay protected from incoming attacks.

In that case, use Luocha’s healing abilities to keep everyone alive during battle.

2) Qingque hypercarry team

Qingque is a powerful DPS to use as a hypercarry (Image via HoYoverse)

This setup is quite similar to the previous team as it includes the same set of members, excluding Qingque. She will be replacing Imbibitor Lunae as the primary DPS, capable of unleashing massive AoE damage.

The only flipside is that you need all her Eidolon to capitalize on her potential. That said, Qingque can effectively use the buffs provided by Tingyun and Bronya to clear all the stages of the Swarm Disaster in Honkai Star Rail.

Meanwhile, Luocha can sustain the entire team using his powerful restorative abilities.

3) Blade hypercarry team

A standard Blade team to use in the Swarm Disaster (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade is a powerful individual to deploy on the battlefield, and his extensive hypercarry team has everything he needs to wreak havoc on the enemies from Swarm Disaster.

Besides him, this team includes Bronya, who serves as his best support in Honkai Star Rail. She can empower his attacks and provide an extra turn, which helps the Stellaron Hunter build up his Charge stacks before unleashing a devastating counterattack.

Additionally, use Silver Wolf to boost his combat potential by inflicting Wind Weakness on the opponent. Paired with Luocha’s healing, the entire setup is pretty much set to dominate True Stings in the final battle of the simulation.

4) Kafka DoT team

Characters from Kafka's DoT team (Image via HoYoverse)

The damage-over-time effect has gained prominence with the arrival of Kafka in the Honkai Star Rail. She has amplified the DoT to launch fatal blows at her opponents via a specialized team composition.

Her setup includes Sampo taking on the role of primary support and sub-DPS. Followed by Luka, one of the latest 4-star units that can debuff a target and apply a lingering Bleed effect. It can further stack with the DoT from the other two units to deliver massive damage.

Once again, Luocha will serve as the defensive option for the setup due to his strong healing application.

5) Mono-Ice team

Use the mono-Ice team to constantly apply freeze on enemies during Swarm Disaster (Image via HoYoverse)

The Mono-Ice composition is highly effective in the Swarm Disaster as it can use the Remembrance Path to freeze almost every enemy in the simulation, rendering them incapable of retaliation.

The primary DPS for this setup will be Yanqing, at least until Jingliu’s release. He will be accompanied by Gepard as the solo support tasked with protecting allies using his powerful shields.

For the third spot, use Pela to reduce the opponent’s defense, which makes them vulnerable to any incoming attacks. Lastly, use Silver Wolf as the backbone for this unit, as she can inflict the Ice Weakness on targets that don't have it.