5 best teams for Simulated Universe Swarm Disaster (Difficulty 4) in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail has dropped Swarm Disaster, a new DLC for the Simulated Universe that features unique gameplay elements. With five difficulty levels to choose from, the simulation has been a blessing for those willing to experience a tough end-game activity. You have to deploy a proper setup to overcome all its challenges and defeat True Stings, the domain’s final boss.

This article goes over some of the best teams to use in Swarm Disaster Difficulty 4 of Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best teams for Swarm Disaster Difficulty 4 in Honkai Star Rail?

1) Imbibitor Lunae optimal team

The Imbibition Lunae can easily take down the final boss of Swarm Disaster (Image via HoYoverse)

While the Imbibitor Lunae’s hypercarry team can obliterate all enemies in Honkai Star Rail, you might want to consider building an optimal team to keep the high elder alive during battle. The setup includes Tingyun alongside Gepard and Luocha to maintain a fine balance of offensive and defensive strength.

Tingyun serves as the solo buffer for the team, extending her ATK and DMG boosts to empower Lunae’s abilities. She can also provide energy regeneration to quickly recharge his Ultimate for some extra damage. The latter is a squishy character that will require some protection from True Sting’s attack. In that case, Gepard’s shields and Luocha’s healing can protect him against the boss.

2) Qingque hypercarry team

All characters from Qingque's hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Qingque has been shining as a primary DPS across all difficulties of Honkai Star Rail’s Swarm Disaster. However, you will need all her Eidolons to unleash her true potential.

With that, you must use Qingque with both Tingyun and Bronya, as they can massively amplify her powerful AoE attacks. She can easily break True Sting’s toughness, given that it shares weaknesses with the Quantum element.

Lastly, use Luocha’s healing abilities to keep the entire team alive throughout the battle.

3) Mono-Ice team

The mono-Ice team with the Remembrance Path can freeze all enemies in the Swarm Disaster (Image via HoYoverse)

The mono-Ice team in Honkai Star Rail might not have the best damage output, but it can make the Swarm Disaster Difficulty 4 experience a lot easier. The setup specializes in freezing the enemies via the Remembrance Path, and the effect basically renders them useless during combat.

As of writing, Yanqing is the only accessible Ice DPS capable of launching single-target nukes on a target. Hence, use him as the frontrunner of this team along with Pela since she can reduce the enemy’s defenses.

This time, Gepard will be tasked with protecting the entire team as a solo tank. The final spot is reserved for Silver Wolf, who serves as an essential support that can implant the Ice weakness in enemies.

4) Seele hypercarry team

Seele is a strong DPS to use as a hypercarry unit(Image via HoYoverse)

Seele is one of the strongest DPS to use in Swarm Disaster Difficulty 4 since she can unleash powerful single-target attacks that can quickly debilitate elite enemies and bosses. In a hypercarry setup, she is accompanied by Tingyun and Bronya.

Both supports can provide an array of buffs that can send Seele’s combat potential into overdrive. Bronya's Advance forward, in particular, can basically provide an extra turn to the DPS unit, allowing her to deal some extra damage throughout the battle.

Paired with Luocha’s restorative ability, the team is more than prepared to take down the final boss in Honkai Star Rail’s Swarm Disaster.

5) Kafka DoT team

Image showing all characters from Kafka's DoT team (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka’s DoT setup extends the damage-over-time effect as the primary source of offense. The team includes Sampo as the second DoT enabler who can unleash powerful Wind Shears in the battle.

Luka takes the third spot to fulfill the role of a debuffer who is capable of weakening the enemy. It further increases the team’s overall DoT, making it a strong composition to take down True Stings at the final stage.

For a healer, Luocha is by far the strongest option, and it is better to use him over any other.