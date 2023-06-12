Best tips and tricks to increase your chances of getting Silver Wolf in Honkai Star Rail version 1.1

Silver Wolf has arrived as one of the most coveted 5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.1. With a Skill Point neutral kit, her abilities inflict numerous debuffs on opponents, rendering them vulnerable during combat. Thus, she has quickly risen up the tier list as a strong Quantum support, allowing players to use her across numerous team setups in the game.

The update 1.1 rolled out a few days ago, and her banner will remain in the game for a little over two weeks. Considering the time constraints, fans will likely wonder how to increase their chances of securing her. Saving up sufficient Stellar Jades from every possible source should be the priority for those tempted to pull her within the specified time frame.

How to collect maximum number of Stellar Jades to increase your chances of getting Silver Wolf in Honkai Star Rail 1.1?

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



The youthful Galactic Adventure Gamer said,

"A game is a game and that's all there is to it!"



Watch here:



#HonkaiStarRail #SummerGameFest SGF Show Video: Universe Games | Honkai: Star RailThe youthful Galactic Adventure Gamer said,"A game is a game and that's all there is to it!"Watch here: youtu.be/qRojVWQBsgs SGF Show Video: Universe Games | Honkai: Star RailThe youthful Galactic Adventure Gamer said,"A game is a game and that's all there is to it!"Watch here: youtu.be/qRojVWQBsgs#HonkaiStarRail #SummerGameFest

Since HoYoverse creates its title under a live-service model, developers have implemented a permanent reward system to provide resources to players on a daily basis. Likewise, Honkai Star Rail boasts a daily training feature that delivers 60x Stellar Jades, along with Credits and Trailblaze EXP, upon completing numerous listed tasks.

As of writing, you have around two weeks left to wish on the Silver Wolf’s banner, so complete the dailies to acquire a total of 840x Stellar Jades. Additionally, the Simulated Universe generates 165x crystals on a weekly basis. By the time her banner ends, you can complete three simulation cycles, including this week’s reset, collecting up to 495x Stellar Jades in total.

Up next are the flagship events, which are currently available on Honkai Star Rail. After completing all the required objectives of the Starhunt Game, you will receive 720x Stellar Jades. Additionally, the total reward from the "Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities" clocks in at around 1250x jades. Combining both events should generate 1970x Stellar Jades, roughly equating to 12 wishes.

Moreover, Hoyoverse also added a seven-day log-in event offering free Star Rail Special Passes. The daily rewards will amount to 10 free wishes to unleash on the Silver Wolf’s banner.

Lastly, complete all the stages at Memory of Chaos to collect 600x Stellar Jades. Since it resets biweekly, you should be able to participate in another cycle of the content during her banner phase to obtain double the reward.

With a few other miscellaneous contents, Trailblazers should be able to spend around 30 to 35 wishes on the current character banner in Honkai Star Rail. Accounts with an active Express Pass are expected to have somewhere between 40 and 45 summons. It is worth noting that the estimated number of wishes is based on the assumption that one has completed all the previous contents in the game.

This summarizes everything players should complete before Silver Wolf’s banner expires to increase their chances of getting her.

Poll : 0 votes