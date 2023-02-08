Best two-shot kill DMR in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

If you remember the good old days of Verdansk 84' in Call of Duty Warzone, you must remember the two-shot DMR meta days. While players ran havoc using DMRs in the last iteration, Warzone 2 is also not falling behind.

Tekk, a well-known Call of Duty content creator, has suggested a build of the EBR-14 in Warzone 2 that will undoubtedly evoke fond memories of the past.

As Season 2 is coming closer, this is also a great time to check out this new build-out before Raven Software brings some major nerfs to the gun. Read below to learn about the best two-shot kill EBR-14 build in Warzone 2.

The best EBR-14 two-shot kill class setup in Warzone 2

The EBR-14 is the same weapon that was in the armory in the past game. After returning to Al Mazrah, the gun is still as good as before. It is one of the most powerful DMRs in mid to close range. With its heavy damage output, you can quickly kill an enemy from a distance.

This exclusive build by content creator Tekk will make this weapon a two-shot kill beast in the game. Here are all the attachments to make the build possible.

Barrel : 22" Boremaster Barrel

: 22" Boremaster Barrel Optic : Schlager 3.4X

: Schlager 3.4X Muzzle : ZLR Talon 5

: ZLR Talon 5 Underbarrel : FTac Ripper 56

: FTac Ripper 56 Magazine: 20 Round Mag

The most important attachment in this two-shot kill build is the 22" Boremaster Barrel. Using this Barrel will increase the weapon's Damage Range and Bullet Velocity, making it easier to hit long-range shots. Furthermore, with improved Hip Fire Accuracy and Recoil Control, the gun would be more useful in various situations. However, using this attachment comes at a cost regarding ADS Speed and Movement Speed.

Another important attachment to get the most out of the EBR-14 DMR is the ZLR Talon 5. This muzzle is undoubtedly one of the most potent attachments in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. It massively increases the Damage Range and Bullet Velocity, just like the 22" Boremaster Barrel in the EBR-14. With its Sound Suppression, you also get to hit your shots without making any loud noise, and just like the last attachment, using this will also cost some ADS Speed and Aiming Stability of the weapon.

The FTac Ripper 56 is another popular attachment used in multiple builds in Warzone 2. Due to its extra texture, it's easier to get a hold of the grip of the underbarrel and control your recoil. Furthermore, the attachment also adds some Hip Fire Accuracy and Aiming Idle Stability, making it easier to land your shots on target.

While most attachments take away a lot of ADS Speed from the weapon, you don’t need to worry as you'll only use EBR-14 as your long-range primary class. To hit your shots from a distance, you need to use the Schlager 3.4X Optic to get a clear and zoomed view of your enemies.

Finally, adding the 20 Round Mag to your build will increase your ability to simultaneously take on more than one opponent. Hence, you don't have to worry about your ammo capacity during gunfights.

To learn more about the best weapon builds in Call of Duty, follow Sportskeeda's coverage of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

