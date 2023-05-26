5 best uses of Link's Ascend ability in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom offers tremendous freedom to players to use the protagonist Link’s myriad abilities creatively. This helps the gameplay to remain fresh, which is further aided by the title featuring a vast open world. The expansive nature of Hyrule incentivizes leveraging abilities like Ascend in a variety of ways, which can often lead to surprising discoveries in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

As the name implies, Ascend enables Link to propel in the air and pass through obstacles to arrive at a higher altitude. Players can obtain it after completing the Gutanbac Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. While it may seem that Ascend only serves one purpose, there are are some interesting ways it can be used along the journey.

Scaling a large enemy and 4 other great uses of Link’s Ascend ability in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

1) Safely alighting from the Wing

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom features some new aspects, including Zonai Devices. The Wing is one such instrument that players can use to glide across the sky and cover vast distances. However, some may face difficulty in landing it safely. Players can deal with this hurdle by letting the Wing get under a solid surface and then resorting to Link’s Ascend ability.

They will then emerge on top of the platform and avoid taking fall damage. One can use it while navigating the various Sky Islands in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Players must be quick while executing this maneuver and wait for the grid to be marked green, which signifies one can use Ascend on that particular surface.

2) Scaling a large enemy

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom consists of a wide variety of enemies of varying sizes. Players are liable to come across giant bosses like Igneo Talus, who might appear daunting at first but can be dealt with strategically. Some have tried to use Ascend to climb onto bosses and dodge their attacks in the process.

It should be noted that the majority of enemies have faster attack patterns, which may make it difficult to execute this move. Some bosses even have lethal attacks that can significantly damage Link’s health. Hence, it is best to exercise caution when using Ascend in the middle of a fight.

3) Navigating tricky areas

Players can engage in a variety of activities in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom like exploring shrines, solving puzzles, partaking in main quests, and more that unravel in varied terrains. Many shrines in the game comprise of puzzles and obstacles that may make traversal trickier. Some of these can be bypassed by using Ascend to arrive at the desired location.

There are also some temples in the game that players can solve to acquire Sage abilities. These also possess areas that may overwhelm some fans. This has led many players to resort to Ascend to reach areas that may have required other solutions.

4) Reaching hidden spots

Every player can have a unique experience during their journey across Hyrule. The presence of myriad abilities and other gameplay mechanics encourages inquisitive individuals to try them as they wish. Many have used Ascend in a new location and were surprised at arriving in a spot with rewards like Korok Seeds, which is one possible instance.

One can even find hidden areas by using Ascend without any intention to do so. This aspect adds a dimension of verticality to exploration and rejuvenates the gameplay experience. One can use other abilities like Ultrahand and Recall in tandem with Ascend to create fun scenarios.

5) Evading hectic combat encounters

This Zelda game does not shy away from pitting players against difficult enemies and bosses. One must get used to facing challenging adversaries throughout the duration of the game. The Ascend ability can be used in hectic combat encounters especially when one gets cornered by enemies.

The success of this move depends on the location and there must be a surface present above the player to be able to use Ascend. It is also possible that the new area where they arrive after using it can have enemies waiting for them. All these aspects lead to a very dynamic gameplay loop that is satisfying to engage in.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom does not restrict the player from experimenting with all the gameplay elements. Those inclined to know about how Link’s other abilities can be used can refer to this article highlighting the five best ways to use Recall.

