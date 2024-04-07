Best Valkyrie deck in Clash Royale

In Clash Royale, Valkyrie depicts the spirit of a warrior woman entombed in a 4 elixir troop. She possesses an axe whose swing deals damage to all the ground troops surrounding her in 360-degree splash damage. She sports orange hair and is characterized as a Rare quality troop.

This article provides the three best Valkyrie decks in Clash Royale in 2024.

What are the best Valkyrie decks in Clash Royale?

Here are the best decks featuring the Valkyrie that are currently dominating Clash Royale:

1) WB GobDrill Valk deck

WB GobDrill Valk deck (Image via Supercell)

This deck revolves around the synergy between the Goblin Drill and the Wall Breakers, backed by the formidable Valkyrie. Additionally, the Bomber Evolution and Clash Royale Zap Evolution serve as versatile support cards, providing additional splash damage and utility. While the inclusion of Tesla adds a defensive backbone, Poison and Guards offer control and protection against enemy troops.

Here's the required deck composition:

Bomber Evolution (Elixir cost: 2)

(Elixir cost: 2) Zap Evolution (Elixir cost: 2)

(Elixir cost: 2) Goblin Drill (Elixir cost: 4)

(Elixir cost: 4) Wall Breakers (Elixir cost: 2)

(Elixir cost: 2) Valkyrie (Elixir cost: 4)

(Elixir cost: 4) Poison (Elixir cost: 4)

(Elixir cost: 4) Guards (Elixir cost: 3)

(Elixir cost: 3) Tesla (Elixir cost: 4)

Average elixir cost: 3.1 elixirs

2) LavaLoon ID Valk deck

The best option for those favoring an aerial assault, this deck combines the might of the Lava Hound and Balloon with the Valkyrie's ground prowess. The Inferno Dragon serves as a menacing threat to tanks, while Minions and Arrows provide air support and spell control, respectively. The Bomber Evolution and Zap Evolution add supplementary splash damage, ensuring a well-rounded offensive strategy.

This deck consists following cards:

Bomber Evolution (Elixir cost: 2)

(Elixir cost: 2) Zap Evolution (Elixir cost: 4)

(Elixir cost: 4) Lava Hound (Elixir cost: 7)

(Elixir cost: 7) Balloon (Elixir cost: 5)

(Elixir cost: 5) Inferno Dragon (Elixir cost: 4)

(Elixir cost: 4) Valkyrie (Elixir cost: 4)

(Elixir cost: 4) Minions (Elixir cost: 3)

(Elixir cost: 3) Arrows (Elixir cost: 3)

Average elixir cost: 3.6 elixirs

3) GobDrill Valk Nado control deck

GobDrill Valk Nado control deck (Image via Supercell)

Strategic control takes center stage in this deck, utilizing the power of the Tornado spell to unlock Goblin Drill and Valkyrie's full potential. The Bomber Evolution and Tesla Evolution offer supplementary defensive capabilities, while Poison serves as a versatile tool for area denial. Fire Spirit further adds to the deck's synergy, providing additional splash damage and control.

The composition of this deck is given below:

Bomber Evolution (Elixir cost: 2)

(Elixir cost: 2) Tesla Evolution (Elixir cost: 4)

(Elixir cost: 4) Goblin Drill (Elixir cost: 4)

(Elixir cost: 4) Valkyrie (Elixir cost: 4)

(Elixir cost: 4) Poison (Elixir cost: 4)

(Elixir cost: 4) Fire Spirit (Elixir cost: 1)

(Elixir cost: 1) Tornado (Elixir cost: 3)

(Elixir cost: 3) Royal Delivery (Elixir cost: 3)

Average elixir cost: 3.1 elixirs

