Counter-Strike 2 features some of the best wall bang spots on Nuke that help players eliminate opponents on the other side of the wall without direct combat. Skilled players often rely on sound cues, understanding of the map, and gaming sense to anticipate the enemy's position and execute well-timed wall bangs to gain an advantage and score free frags. The wall bang technique can be an effective strategy that allows for the element of surprise and can prevent the enemy from counterattacking, resulting in a satisfying experience.

So, this article lists some of the best wall bang spots on Nuke in CS2.

Here are some of the best wall bang spots on Nuke in CS2

1) Wall bang on Lobby (From Lobby sandbag area to bombsite A)

Wall bang on Lobby (Image via Valve || YouTube/Patrik Rozsos)

Stand at the corner of the lobby

Aim at the point as shown in the image above

Start spamming to get frags in A bombsite

If you shoot at this spot, the bullet will pass through the metal edge, making the A bombsite a vulnerable point.

2) Wall bang on Heaven (From Heaven to Ramp)

Wall bang on Heaven (Image via Valve || YouTube/Patrik Rozsos)

Stand in front of the box near the yellow door

Aim at the point as shown in the image above

Start spamming to get a kill on the ramp

This spot is perfect for getting your hands on the frags of enemies peeking or holding the ramp area.

3) Wall bang on CT outside (From CT outside to A site door)

Wall bang on CT outside (Image via Valve || YouTube/Patrik Rozsos)

Stand at the CT outside in front of the two-meter boxes

Align your crosshair at the point as shown in the image above

Start spamming to get kills if any enemies pass through the door

4) Wall bang on Lockers (From Lockers to A site)

Wall bang on Lockers (Image via Valve || YouTube/Patrik Rozsos)

Positioned yourself in the locker area

Place your crosshair on the point as shown in the above image

Start spamming to get kills on A site.

This spot is effective in dealing significant damage at the start of the round.

5) Wall bang on Silo (From Silo to Tunnel)

Wall bang on Silo (Image via Valve || YouTube/Patrik Rozsos)

Jump on the last drum near Silo

Aim at the point as shown in the above image

Start tap fire to kill the enemy

This is one of the best wall bang spots on Nuke to get easy frags on enemies running through the underground tunnel.

6) Wall bang on Secret (From Secret to B short/Vent)

Wall bang on Secret (Image via Valve ||YouTube/Patrik Rozsos)

Stand in front of the green door at the Secret

Aim at the point as shown in the image

Start firing to get a kill at B short

These are some of the best wall bang spots on Nuke that can give you an advantage of securing free frags. These best wall bang spots on Nuke can be a crucial factor in determining the outcome of a round.

