Best Warzone 2 class setup and tuning before Season 3 begins

The Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded patch is about to end soon. The Season 3 update is scheduled to go live on April 12, 2023, at 10 am PT/10:30 pm IST/12 pm CT. The ISO Hemlock and Lachmann Sub has emerged as the best meta in Season 2. Both Season 2 and Season 2 Reloaded introduced fresh changes that broadened the weapons meta.

Players had the opportunity to explore new loadouts for different gunfight situations. Season 3 is expected to introduce greater diversity with new weapon additions alongside a set of new game modes and different maps.

That said, take a look at the best loadout in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded.

Most effective weapon meta and build for Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded

Activision released Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with the aim of providing an improved gameplay experience. The Season 2 ISO Hemlock, alongside the evergreen Lachmann Sub, emerged as the strongest weapon meta for players to use and score victories.

The ISO Hemlock was released with the launch of Season 2, with the sub-machine gun being present in Warzone 2 since the start. The combination of both weapons can prove to be highly effective in this tactical battle royale title.

Best loadout in Season 2 end

The ISO Hemlock is a competent assault rifle with ample stopping power and boasts around 800ms Time-To-Kill (TTK) at medium range. It is perfect for engaging in long-range gunfights owing to its high accuracy and damage range. Players can pair it with the meta Lachmann Sub to deal with enemy Operators who decide to push up close.

Recommended build and tuning for ISO Hemlock:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (0.45 vertical, -0.19 horizontal)

Harbinger D20 (0.45 vertical, -0.19 horizontal) Barrel: Fielder T50 (0.16 vertical, 0.14 horizontal)

Fielder T50 (0.16 vertical, 0.14 horizontal) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (0 vertical, -1.65 horizontal)

Aim OP-V4 (0 vertical, -1.65 horizontal) Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip (0.65 vertical, 0.39 horizontal)

The Harbinger D20 and Fielder T50 attachments increase damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control. The Sakin ZX rear grip further increases recoil control, and the extended magazine helps players in extended gunfights. The tuning further increases its ranged capabilities.

Recommended build and tuning for Lachmann Sub:

Laser: VLK LZR 7mW (-0.29 vertical, 37.84 horizontal)

VLK LZR 7mW (-0.29 vertical, 37.84 horizontal) Stock: LM Stockless Mod

LM Stockless Mod Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10 (-0.23 vertical, 0.25 horizontal)

Lachmann TCG-10 (-0.23 vertical, 0.25 horizontal) Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured+P (0.5 vertical, -5.52 horizontal)

9mm Overpressured+P (0.5 vertical, -5.52 horizontal) Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The Lachmann Sub is built around mobility and recoil control for the best close-range gunplay experience. The laser, rear grip, and ammunition are tuned for movement speed, accuracy, and Aim Down Speed (ADS). However, the extended magazine can take a slight toll on overall movement and may be swapped out for another attachment slot.

The Season 3 update will go live on April 12, 2023, and introduce a new Battle Pass alongside weapon skins, Operator cosmetics, game modes, and new maps. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.

