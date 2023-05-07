Best Warzone 2 long-range loadout for RAAL MG in Season 3

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 offers a large arsenal of weapons for different gunfight situations. Its Season 3 update saw the popularity of sniper rifles skyrocket with the explosive ammunition attachment's introduction. This change brought one-shot long-range-weapon builds back into the fold. Popular Warzone 2 player and content creator WhosImmortal has showcased a fresh RAAL MG setup that can be used to engage in distance combat to great effect.

Players who are not used to single-shot weapons can take advantage of this build to fight against the new snipers and hold their own on the battlefield. This article will highlight WhosImmortal’s RAAL MG loadout for Warzone 2 Season 3.

WhosImmortal suggests meta RAAL MG setup for long-range combat in Warzone 2 Season 3

The RAAL MG belongs to the RAAL platform of weapons and boasts a high bullet velocity of 70 m/s. It can also dish out a total of 50 damage on headshots and 41 to the torso region in long-range skirmishes. This gun's stopping power makes it a popular primary weapon choice among players on massive maps like Al Mazrah.

WhosImmortal recommends that gamers use his loadout to make the most of this firearm. Here is his complete build with the pros and cons of its attachments.

Recommended build

Muzzle: Shred CP90

Shred CP90 Barrel: 21” EXF Rhino Barrel

21” EXF Rhino Barrel Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: XRK Dune Grip

XRK Dune Grip Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Recommended tuning

Shred CP90: 0.52 vertical, 0.27 horizontal

0.52 vertical, 0.27 horizontal 21” EXF Rhino Barrel: 0.29 vertical, 0.22 horizontal

0.29 vertical, 0.22 horizontal AIM OP-V4: -1.45 vertical, -1.65 horizontal

-1.45 vertical, -1.65 horizontal XRK Dune Grip: 0.36 vertical, 0.17 horizontal

0.36 vertical, 0.17 horizontal Stip-40 Grip: 0.74 vertical, 0.3 horizontal

The Shred CP90 muzzle increases vertical and horizontal recoil control but takes a toll on the overall aim-down-sight speed and aiming stability. The 21” EXF Rhino barrel attachment increases recoil control and bullet velocity. However, it reduces ADS and movement speeds.

The AIM OP-V4 is a great optic for almost all range gunfights but can be swapped out with something that fits the player’s preference. The XRK Dune Grip underbarrel increases aiming idle stability, aim walking steadiness, and recoil steadiness. It reduces the overall ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed. The Stip-40 rear grip improves recoil control but reduces aiming stability.

Activision has to regularly updates Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 to deliver on its promise of an improved gameplay experience. This includes introducing weapon balance changes that are deployed by developers after gauging metrics like game data and player kill-death ratio.

The third seasonal update offers a few alterations to the RAAL MG. This gun's headshot damage has seen a nerf, but its damage output in the semi-auto mode has been increased. This weapon belongs to the light-machine gun (LMG) class and can be used in medium and long-range gunfights.

It is important to note that WhosImmortal’s RAAL MG build focuses on increasing this weapon's handling stats for the best long-range combat experience. Players can head to the advanced Gunsmith platform and tweak the setup further to fit their playstyle. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Warzone 2 weapon build guides.

