5 best ways to get more shards in Clash Royale Card Evolution update

Card Evolution is now available in Clash Royale, which introduces the evolved versions of Royal Giant, Firecracker, Barbarian, and Skeletons. This is the first instance in the game where players can evolve the cards they already own. In this latest version of Clash Royale, players can develop their troops and acquire new perks, such as increased hit points, damage, and movement speed, through Card Evolution which can be useful in the battle arena.

In this exciting update, shards have become a crucial resource for evolving the cards, allowing players to unlock their full potential on the battlefield. Evolution shards and wild shards are the two sorts available in Clash Royale.

Evolution shards can only be used on the relevant card for upgrading it, while wild shards can be used on any card eligible for card evolution in this game.

What are the best ways to get more shards in Clash Royale Card Evolution update?

1) Get free shards from the shop

Every new and old player of the game will receive two wild shards from Supercell. As previously stated, these two wild shards can be used in any of the four cards qualifying for Card Evolution. Log in to the game, head to the shop, and pick it up for free.

Note: A minimum King Level of seven is necessary to unlock the Card Evolution slot in the deck. As of this writing, only one slot is accessible in the deck to use this feature. That said, Supercell is expected to raise the number of slots in the future.

2) Play the barbarian's evolution challenge

Supercell launched a new challenge, "Barbarians Evolution Challenge," for players to obtain one wild shard as a ten-win reward. In this, participants must win ten matches without any fear of loss. Evolved Barbarians will be locked in the deck's first slot, forcing players to build their own deck around that position in Clash Royale.

Remember that, as of this writing, the Card Evolution is not available for Grand Challenges or Classic Challenges in the game.

3) Purchase shards from the shop

Players willing to invest real money can buy shards straight from the Shop in Clash Royale. Supercell added two new special packs to the game for players to purchase: All Evolution Launch Special and Card Evolution Launch Special.

In the "All Evolution Launch Special," players can obtain all six shards for all four cards in the game that are eligible for Card Evolution. This special pack costs $100 and may vary depending on the region.

In the "Card Evolution Launch Special," players can obtain one shard for each card in the game that is suitable for Card Evolution. However, this unique pack can be purchased six times and is available for all evolved cards. It costs roughly $10 per pack and varies based on location.

4) Buy the Pass Royale

Purchasing the Pass Royale is a good way to get additional shards in the Clash Royale Card Evolution update. The Pass Royale is a premium subscription that provides a variety of special privileges, including a substantial increase in a player's shard earnings. Gamers who subscribe to the Pass Royale receive exclusive rewards such as evolution shards for a specific card.

That said, shards will appear on the Pass Royale after the new season reset in Clash Royale. It is speculated that a player can receive a maximum of six evolution shards from the Pass Royale.

5) Get Evolution shards from the level-up chest

Level-Up Chests can significantly increase the shard count, allowing players to invest in evolving and upgrading cards in Card Evolution. Make sure to focus on actively playing and earning experience points to unlock these chests and reap their rewards in Clash Royale.

However, there is a catch. Players can only acquire evolution shards from the level-up chest after reaching King level 50.

