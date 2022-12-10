Best ways to obtain Smithing Stones in Elden Ring

Weapons are a very important aspect in Elden Ring. While stats and attributes are essential when it comes to building a character, they're not that useful without appropriate gear.

There are a good number of weapons that one can come across in Elden Ring. While most have decent stats, players need to upgrade their kit as they progress through the game and face more powerful enemies.

This is where Smithing Stones come in. Since they are scattered across the island, players will happen upon them while exploring the map. With their help, gamers can level up their weapons in Elden Ring.

Where to find Smithing Stones in Elden Ring

As mentioned before, Smithing Stones are required when it comes to upgrading weapons in the game. That said, there are different types of the item available in Elden Ring. The first is the regular version of the Smithing Stones and the other is the Somber Smithing Stones. Each type has its own level as well.

For example, a Tier 1 Smithing Stone will grant a +3 boost to a weapon, and a higher tier one will give a greater boost. Here's a quick list of the locations where these can be farmed:

Limgrave Tunnels: Players can farm the Smithing Stones (1) & (2) in this area. Miners inside the tunnel often drop them. They're also located on the walls of the tunnel itself.

Gael Tunnels: Miners and soldiers inside this area drop Smithing Stones (3) & (4).

Subterranean Shunning-Grounds: Miners and imps here drop Smithing Stone (5).

Elphael, Brace of Haligtree: Miners in this region drop Smithing Stone (7).

Yelough Anix Tunnel: Miners in this region will drop Smithing Stones (6) & (8).

All Smithing Stones in the game are farmable. However, players can choose to purchase them as well. In order to buy these items, they will have to get their hands on Bell Bearings. Here's where these can be found:

Smithing-Stone Miner's Bell Bearing (1): Can be obtained after defeating the Crystalian Boss in the Raya Lucarian Crystal Tunnel. This will allow players to purchase the Smithing Stones (1) & (2).

Smithing-Stone Miner's Bell Bearing (2): Can be found inside the Sealed Tunnel on the Capital Outskirts. This will allow players to purchase the Smithing Stones (3) & (4).

Smithing-Stone Miner's Bell Bearing (3): Can be found inside the Zamor Ruins on the Mountaintops of the Giants. This will allow players to purchase the Smithing Stones (5) & (6).

Smithing-Stone Miner's Bell Bearing (4): Can be obtained after defeating the Godskin Duo boss in Crumbling Farum Azula. This will allow players to purchase the Smithing Stones (7) & (8).

Whenever players get their hands on one such Miner's Bell, they need to make their way to Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable and hand it over to them. This will unlock the Smithing Stone purchase option for them in Elden Ring.

They will, however, have to trade in runes for the same. The higher the level of these stones, the higher the cost!

Where to find Somber Smithing Stones in Elden Ring

Just like the standard variant, the Somber Smithing Stones can also be used to upgrade equipment. However, these come in handy while upgrading special gear only.

Players can either choose to farm these stones or go the easy route and buy them. For the latter, however, they will also have to go ahead and get their hands on the Bell Bearings, just like they did for the regular Smithing Stones. The Somber variant drops from tunnel dungeons as well.

The Bell Bearings for the Somber Smithing Stones drop from the bosses mentioned below:

Somberstone Miner's Bell Bearing (1): Can be obtained by defeating the Fallenstar Beast in the Sellia Crystal Tunnel. Allows players to purchase Somber Smithing Stone (1) & (2).

Somberstone Miner's Bell Bearing (2): Can be obtained by defeating the Crystalian Duo boss in the Altus Tunnel. Allows players to purchase Somber Smithing Stone (3) & (4).

Somberstone Miner's Bell Bearing (3): Found on the ground in front of the first church of Marika. Allows players to purchase Somber Smithing Stone (5) & (6).

Somberstone Miner's Bell Bearing (4): Found on a corpse close to the Tempest Facing Balcony Site of Grace at Crumbling Farum Azula. Allows players to purchase Somber Smithing Stone (7) & (8)

Somberstone Miner's Bell Bearing (5): Found on a corpse close to the Great Bridge Site of Grace at Crumbling Farum Azula. Allows players to purchase Somber Smithing Stone (9)

Apart from the two Smithing Stones in Elden Ring, two more stone types exist. These are known as the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones and the Ancient Dragon Somber Smithing Stones.

There are only 13 of the former and nine of the latter in the game. These can help max out the stats of regular and special weapons respectively. It is important to note that these cannot be farmed and can be obtained only once by defeating certain special bosses in Elden Ring.

