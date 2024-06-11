Changli in Wuthering Waves is the counselor to the Jinzhou Magistrate, Jinhsi. She has already appeared once in the narrative, albeit for a very short duration. Leaks have suggested she may debut as a playable character in version 1.1. It is expected that Changli may be a 5-star Resonator from the Fusion attribute, one who wields a Sword as her preferred weapon.

Although it is expected that Changli will be featured on the gacha banner alongside her leaked signature weapon, Blazing Brilliance, it is possible many players may not summon it due to its 5-star rarity. Therefore, it is imperative to be aware of the most promising alternative options.

This article will list the best weapons for Changli in Wuthering Waves, as per leaks.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are thus subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Wuthering Waves: Best Changli weapons

Changli (Image via Kuro Games)

Changli in Wuthering Waves is expected to be an upcoming Fusion attribute sub-DPS. She is capable of dealing an immense amount of damage via her abilities and buffing the Fusion damage of the next character taking the field after using her Outro Skill. Leaks suggest she may benefit from offensive stats such as Attack, Crit Rate, and Crit Damage.

Changli's signature weapon, Blazing Brilliance, is expected to be the BiS (Best-in-Slot) sword for her as it dovetails with her kit perfectly. However, many others can function as decent alternatives, and her best weapons are listed and ranked in the section below.

Best 5-star weapons for Changli in Wuthering Waves

1) Blazing Brilliance

The Blazing Brilliance will be Changli's best weapon as it can buff her Resonance Skill damage significantly after gaining stacks via dealing damage. The sword will provide her with a 36.5% Attack via its secondary stat, while also increasing her Crit Rate with its passive effect.

2) Emerald of Genesis

Considering it is the only 5-star Sword with a Crit Rate secondary stat, there is no doubt that the Emerald of Genesis can be a great pick for Changli. It offers extra Energy Recharge and buffs the user's Attack after casting the Resonance Skill.

Best 4-star and F2P weapons for Changli in Wuthering Waves

1) Commando of Conviction

Commando of Conviction (Image via Kuro Games)

The Commando of Conviction is a 4-star Sword that can be a strong option for Changli. It provides a lot of Attack via secondary stat and after triggering the Intro Skill. Moreover, players can easily obtain it from the gacha banners or the Rangers Weapons Supply Chest.

2) Lumingloss

Lumingloss is a 4-star battle pass weapon that can be a good fit for Changli. Like the previous entry, it also boasts an Attack secondary stat. Additionally, it boosts the wielder's attack further after performing Basic or Heavy Attacks.

3) Sword#18

The Sword#18 is a craftable 4-star Sword and a decent F2P option for Changli. Players can easily forge this weapon by using 150 Scarletthorns in Wuthering Waves. It can buff the user's Attack if they are above 80% HP and restore their health if they are below 40% HP.

4) Sword of Night

The Sword of Night is a good 3-star weapon for Changli for beginners until they find an item of a higher rarity. It can increase the wielder's attack by a considerable margin after triggering the Intro Skill.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub.