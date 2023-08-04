Best Wind characters in Honkai Star Rail as of August 2023

The current Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update extends throughout August and provides an array of fresh content to the community. While Kafka is lined up to debut this month, Blade has taken the spotlight as an excellent Wind DPS. With his arrival, the element’s variety has expanded, and it now has a versatile catalog comprising characters from different Path choices.

That said, players are likely to wonder about the ranking of every Wind unit, given that they are some of the most powerful individuals in the game. This article arranges each of them into a tier list based on their overall impact across various end-game activities.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Wind character tier list in Honkai Star Rail as of August 2023

Wind character tier list for August 2023 (Image via HoYoverse and Tiermaker)

The arrangement above showcases the ranking of all the Wind characters in Honkai Star Rail as of August 2023. Their performance has been thoroughly analyzed without any Eidolon for fair judgment.

It is important to note that this tier list was created for educational purposes and provides a structured argument to justify their placement. However, players might get different results from the characters based on their usage and build.

SS tier

Blade and Bronya are the best Wind characters as of August 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)

The SS tier is reserved for characters that are versatile and excel in their respective team roles in Honkai Star Rail. They are usually priority picks against end-game content and boast a strong presence on the battlefield.

Here are the Wind characters that deserve to be at the top of the tier list as of August 2023:

Blade

Bronya

By treading on the Path of Destruction, Blade has emerged as a strong addition to the Wind element, capable of bursting groups of enemies with massive AoE attacks. Coupled with his terrifying self-healing ability, he boasts a near-perfect moveset that allows him to stand out in the rankings.

Likewise, Bornya continues to be the strongest Harmony character as of Honkai Star Rail 1.2. She has access to a robust set of buffs, including DMG boost and CRIT DMG transfer. Although she consumes a lot of Skill Points, her abilities are powerful enough to stand out from the rest.

S tier

Dan Heng excels as a single-target Wind DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail characters in this tier are quite proficient at their respective roles and can scale with the right team setup. However, they are often overshadowed by more versatile units and require a bit more investment to shine in battle.

As of writing, Dan Heng is the only unit that deserves to be in the S tier. He is an accessible 4-star character that treads on the Hunt Path to unleash massive nuking damage on a single target. When paired with the right set of characters, he can clear multiple stages of Forgotten Halls and the Simulated Universe.

A tier

Sampo is the best character to inflict a Weakness Break (Image via HoYoverse)

The A-tier characters are more specialized for a few team compositions, which does not necessarily make them unusable. They grow significantly stronger with higher Eidolons and can easily defeat numerous bosses with a proper build.

Sampo is the only Wind character from this tier, as he depends on a DoT-based setup to unleash his true potential. He is one of the best shield breakers in the game and can also dish out substantial damage to enemies.

That said, Kafka will certainly assist him in climbing up the tier list once she releases on August 9, 2023.