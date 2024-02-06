The best XM1014 skins are the ones that have a striking appearance. This weapon is the only automatic shotgun in the game. Apart from having several skins to choose from, it comes with high close-range firepower. With just one shot, you can deal lethal damage to opponents at the right range. As a result, the XM1014 is very effective in cozy corners or when defending a site.

This list will feature the 10 best XM1014 skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2).

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Here are the 10 best XM1014 skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

1) Blaze Orange

XM1014 Blaze Orange (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $139.40

Field-Tested $10.72

The Blaze Orange skin is the most expensive among the best XM1014 skins. The body is orange and adorned with a graphic of branches and leaves. This is a perfect option for players who want a nature-themed skin. The Blaze Orange skin has been a part of the Militia Collection in Counter-Strike 2 since August 2013.

2) Frost Borre

XM1014 Frost Borre (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $81.60

Field-Tested $77.72

The XM1014 Frost Borre skin features adorable metallic paint with an abstract pattern of intertwining waves. Despite the nominal use of colors, this skin continues to captivate gamers.

This skin has been a part of the Norse Collection in Counter-Strike 2, which features Counter-Strike 2 skins for the AK-47 and other weapons.

3) Red Leather

XM1014 Red Leather (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $41.29

Field-Tested $28.46

Unlike the other best XM1014 skins, Red Leather has a unique build-up structure. The skin is covered with red leather, including the handguard, barrel, grip, and even the adjustable butt. Additionally, the Counter-Terrorists logo at the butt elevates its visual appeal. The skin looks super premium and eye-catching.

Valve added Red Leather to the Baggage Collection in July 2014, which has CS 2 skins for the M4A4 and other weapons.

4) Banana Leaf

XM1014 Banana Leaf (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $16.36

Field-Tested $14.31

The Banana Leaf XM1014 skin features banana leaves all over the body, and the yellow color scheme gives it a vibrant touch. The skin epitomizes the amalgamation of natural beauty and firepower within gaming. It has been a part of the St. Marc Collection in Counter-Strike 2 since November 2019.

5) Tranquility

XM1014 Tranquility (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $16.28

Field-Tested $4.83

The XM1014 Tranquility skin is wrapped in a stunning art piece. The body has an image of a lady lying down and surrounded by white blooming flowers. With its gorgeous red color, the skin is very eye-catching. Because of the incredible artwork, the demand for this skin is skyrocketing.

Valve introduced the Tranquility skin as a part of the Vanguard Collection in November 2014.

6) Bone Machine

XM1014 Bone Machine (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $5.76

Field-Tested $3.42

The Bone Machine XM1014 skin has the most ferocious appearance among the best XM1014 skins list. The body of the skin is painted in orange and turquoise. Additionally, it has bones and skulls that are randomly placed.

The Bone Machine skin has been a part of the Cache Collection in Counter-Strike 2 since August 2019.

7) Blue Steel

XM1014 Blue Steel (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $0.17

Field-Tested $0.02

XM1014 Blue Steel was added to the game as a part of the Lake Collection, and it is the most affordable among the best XM1014 skins. It grabs the attention on the battlefield with its nominal use of paint. The skin has a clear steel-blue color coating, which doesn’t distract from the gameplay.

8) Elegant Vines

XM1014 Elegant Vines (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $48.13

Field-Tested $44.83

With multiple colors, the Elegant Vines features an abstract background pattern with flowers printed on the body. It is among the best XM1014 skins since it features stunning artwork and intricate patterns that enhance the overall aesthetic appeal.

The combination of aesthetic and intimidating makes it a style statement within the community. The skin has been a part of the 2021 Mirage Collection since Valve launched it in September 2021.

9) Watchdog

XM1014 Watchdog (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $3.71

Field-Tested $0.65

The Watchdog XM1014 skin is the most stunning and eye-catching among the best XM1014 skins. The whole body has been engraved with two deadly lions located opposite to each other. Inspired by Chinese-style artwork, the skin has earned a lasting place in the game. Despite sporting a gorgeous look, it is an affordable option for skin collectors.

The Watchdog skin has been a part of the Operating Riptide Collection in Counter-Strike 2.

10) XOXO

XM1014 XOXO (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $5.98

Field-Tested $0.97

XOXO XM1014 skin has a graffiti-style design with numerous patterns, making it stand out among the best XM1014 skins in the game. The skin’s street-art style and urban appeal make it popular in the community. Valve added it to Counter-Strike 2's Snakebite Collection in May 2021.

