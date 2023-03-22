Bite of the Fox god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2023) 

Bite of the Fox is yet another Destiny 2 Iron Banner weapon that has been re-issued this season. The weapon is an Aggressive Framed archetype. It provides the most Damage and Range out of any Sniper archetype in the game. For this reason, players can use it to damage bosses in PvE and shut down Guardians in PvP.

Bite of the Fox is a reprised weapon from Season of the Arrivals, meaning players can look for different perk combinations within the last two columns. This article lists the best perk combinations for the Kinetic Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Best perk combinations on the Bite of the Fox Iron Banner Sniper Rifle for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2023)

1) Usage and how to get the weapon

The process of acquiring Bite of the Fox is the same as unlocking it within Collections and focusing it via Iron Engrams.

However, those who owned the weapon in the previous edition of the Iron Banner don't have to unlock it again within their Collections.

Bite of the Fox Sniper Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Thankfully, Bite of the Fox is available to drop once in Rank 4 of Saladin's reputation, allowing everyone to unlock the Kinetic Sniper Rifle only after a few match completions. As mentioned earlier, the Aggressive Framed archetype packs quite a punch in its base stats.

Players can use this weapon to damage bosses by hitting their crit spots, alongside perks such as Envious Assassin and Vorpal Weapon. Bungie has also arranged perks that can perform well exclusively for PvP, such as Snapshot Sights and Opening Shot.

Bite of the Fox's base damage is 90, and its base Range is 70, making it one of the hardest-hitting weapons in the game. Certain perks can maximize Range to 85 or 90, alongside its magazine size for sustained DPS.

2) PvP god roll

Bite of the Fox Sniper Rifle (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Players can use Bite of the Fox in the Crucible like any other Sniper Rifle in the game. However, due to the Aggressive Framed archetype, the Handling will feel substantially worse than that of the Adaptive Framed archetype.

The best perks for the Kinetic Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for Stability and Handling.

Flared Magwell for Reload Speed and Stability.

Snapshot Sights for increased ADS speed.

Opening Shot for increased Accuracy and Range on the first shot of the magazine.

Moving Target is also a decent perk in the first column as it allows increased Accuracy alongside Opening Shot.

3) PvE god roll

Bite of the Fox Sniper Rifle PvE god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Whether it is damaging Raid bosses or Nightfall Champions, Bite of the Fox can do the job quite well. Players can also equip a strong elemental primary weapon alongside an Exotic heavy.

The following perks will prove to be the best for the Kinetic Sniper when it comes to boss DPS:

Corkscrew Rifling for Stability, Range, and Handling.

Extended Mag for increased magazine size.

Envious Assassin for overflow of the magazine based on the number of kills made beforehand.

Vorpal Weapon for 15% damage to bosses.

No Distraction or Rapid Hit are also great perks for PvE.

Poll : 0 votes