Blocking in Assassin's Creed Shadows, explained

Blocking in Assassin's Creed Shadows allows you to avoid certain attacks from enemies and can often even save your life. The new combat system has seen a few overhauls compared to the last few RPG-esque Assassin's Creed titles; however, certain mechanics have been overhauled to make the experience more smooth. In Shadows, you will be able to block, parry, and dodge incoming attacks to avoid damage.

This article will go over how blocking in Assassin's Creed Shadows works.

How blocking in Assassin's Creed Shadows works

Blocking enemy attacks in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

Blocking incoming attacks allows you to avoid enemy offenses using your weapon in the game. This includes most of the attacks, including projectiles like arrows. This ability can be used by both Naoe and Yasuke in the game. Besides blocking an attack, you can also dodge or parry incoming attacks in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Use the following buttons on your preferred console, be it a controller or the traditional keyboard, to perform blocking in Assassin's Creed Shadows:

LB (Hold) on the Xbox Controller

L1 (Hold) on the DualSense Controller

Q (Hold) on the Keyboard

As Naoe, blocking heavy attacks will often lead you to get staggered for a brief moment, which is why it is ideal if you use dodge and parry instead.

Keep in mind that only certain attacks can be blocked in the game. When an enemy's weapon emits a white and blue glint, it implies that you can block that attack. If the indicator's color is red, it is wise to perform dodge instead and get out of harm's way, as these are categorized as Unstoppable Attacks.

You will not be able to block the red attacks early on, but with enough progression and skills invested by levelling up your Knowledge Rank, you can do so successfully. Blocking in Assassin's Creed Shadows is not difficult, and you will get the hang of it without many challenges.

