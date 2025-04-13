There are several instances where you might need to light candles in Blue Prince. You will find candles, primarily scattered around a variety of locations, and if you have been wondering whether you can light them, and use them in the game, the answer is definitely yes. However, you cannot merely interact with them to get them lit. You will require designated tools to do so.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can light candles in Blue Prince.

How to light candles in Blue Prince

Well, for starters, to light candles in Blue Prince, you will need access to any of the following tools in the game:

Burning Glass

Torch

Where to find Burning Glass

The Burning Glass is a craftable entity in the game. You can get your hands on it by crafting it in the Workshop using these items:

Magnifying Glass

Metal Detector

We believe that it's quite essential for you to draft these items prior to a fresh run. You may never know when these can come in handy.

Using the Magnifying glass to make Burning Glass (Image via Dogubomb)

Where to find the Torch

Unlike the Burning Glass, the Torch can be bought directly within the game. They generally appear in the Armory. Once you unlock the Armory, you will be able to purchase this item for 8 Gold.

It must be noted that the Armory is not unlocked by default. To unlock this crucial room, you have to complete the Chess Puzzle in the game.

A step-by-step guide to light candles

Once you've gotten your hands on either the Burning Glass or the Torch, you can now proceed to light candles in the game. To do so, follow these steps:

Find a room where you can see candles.

Approach the candles and wait until an interaction prompt pops up.

Proceed to hit your interaction key.

Upon following these steps, you will be able to light candles in the game.

Where can you light candles?

There are quite a few locations in the game where you can interact with candles and light them up, some of these include:

Underground Roundtable: The Underground Roundtable can be unlocked once you drain the entire fountain. There are quite a few candles around the area, you can light them up to uncover the secrets hidden in the dark.

The Underground Roundtable can be unlocked once you drain the entire fountain. There are quite a few candles around the area, you can light them up to uncover the secrets hidden in the dark. Freezer: Though not a candle, you can use your Burning Glass or Torch to melt ice-laden items scattered around the room. It's a great way to unlock quite a few goodies ing

Though not a candle, you can use your Burning Glass or Torch to melt ice-laden items scattered around the room. It's a great way to unlock quite a few goodies ing Chapel: The Chapel features two candles near the altar. Use either of the aforementioned tools to light them. Once you do that, you'll uncover a piggy bank. Break it to get your hands on some goodies.

