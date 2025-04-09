Brad Crosby in Schedule 1: How to unlock and hire

As you build your underground empire in Schedule 1, you’ll quickly realize that having the right people on your side makes all the difference. One of the key dealers you’ll come across during your expansion is Brad Crosby, a Downtown local with solid street cred and the connections to help move your product efficiently.
But Brad’s not just sitting around waiting to be hired. You must earn his trust first. This guide explains how to unlock him and where to find him.
How to unlock Brad Crosby in Schedule 1
Brad doesn’t appear right away. He becomes available a little later in the game, once you’ve unlocked the Downtown area on your map. You’ll eventually locate him at the Downtown Parking Garage, but you can’t hire him straight off the bat.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Before Brad agrees to work with you, you’ll need to earn a "friendly" status with someone in his inner circle. Once someone he knows trusts you, Brad becomes open to doing business.
To unlock Brad, you’ll need to get on good terms with one of three potential connections:
- Randy Caulfield
- Greg Figgle
- Eugene Buckley
Each one can be found in different parts of the Downtown area. The easiest way to start is by heading to the Supermarket, where Randy often shows up. Once you spot him (or any of the others), offer a free sample of your product. This is a great way to break the ice and start building trust.
After they’ve tried your sample, wait a while. Eventually, they’ll get back in touch, and you can make a few follow-up sales. With enough transactions under your belt, your relationship with that customer will level up to "friendly." That's when Brad Crosby will finally appear on your dealer list.
Read more: 5 games you should try if you enjoyed S1
Once Brad is unlocked, it’s time to make it official. Head to the Parking Garage in Downtown, where he’s based. To bring him on board, you’ll need to pay:
- A $2,000 signing fee.
- Agree to a 20% commission on every sale he handles.
Hiring Brad is more than just ticking off a to-do list. He offers real value to your operation, especially in the Downtown area. Here’s why he’s worth the money:
- He can manage up to eight customers, which lightens your load significantly.
- He gives you a strong presence in Downtown, which becomes a major hub as you progress.
- He’s reliable, which means you can focus more on production and expansion while he handles the hustle.
Once you’ve earned the trust of one of his contacts and paid his fee, you’ll have a dependable dealer helping you push your product in one of the busiest zones in the game.
Also read: How to Fix a Stuck Employee in S1
Check out our other articles on Schedule 1:
- All ingredients in S1 and their effects
- Can you play S1 on PlayStation and Xbox?
- All ranks in S1 and what they unlock
- Explosive products in S1: How to make, and effect
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.