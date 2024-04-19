Brawl Stars: All Legendary brawlers, ranked

In Brawl Stars, 10 brawlers are characterized to have achieved Legendary status. They are top picks and often dominate any match. However, players constantly argue about who's the best Legendary brawler.

This article ranks all the Brawl Stars Legendary brawlers based on their utility across different game modes.

Note: This list is based on the author's opinion.

Ranking of 10 Legendary brawlers in Brawl Stars

10) Kit

Kit uses claw marks to attack opponents (Image via Supercell)

Kit finds himself at the bottom of the Legendary ladder due to his lack of versatility and effectiveness as a solo brawler. While he may have some utility in specific game modes like Knockout and Duo Showdown, his overall performance falls short compared to other Legendary brawlers. Kit's nerfs have rendered him easily countered and less impactful in the current meta.

9) Chester

Chester attacks with several bells in different directions (Image via Supercell)

Chester, while offering a fun playstyle, struggles to compete with other Legendary brawlers due to his slow reload speed and lack of a Hypercharge ability. While he may find some niche use in Gem Grab and Brawl Ball, his overall viability is limited, particularly in competitive play where faster-paced brawlers reign supreme.

8) Crow

Crow's long-ranged daggers inflict poison on his enemies (Image via Supercell)

Once a dominant force in the brawler roster, Crow has fallen from grace due to successive nerfs on his arsenal. His slow gadget and lackluster damage output make him less appealing in the current meta, while other Legendary brawlers offer more impactful abilities and playstyles. Thus, Crow ranks eighth on this list.

7) Surge

Surge's juice shot ricochets on his enemies (Image via Supercell)

Surge has potential with his unique ability to evolve in battle but struggles to stand out among his Legendary counterparts. While his adaptability and strategic depth offer some utility, he's often outclassed by other Legendary brawlers who excel in specific roles or game modes.

While Surge may see occasional use in certain situations, his overall impact is limited compared to higher-ranked brawlers.

6) Sandy

Piercing sand is used by Sandy to attack opponents (Image via Supercell)

Sandy's strength lies in his ability to control the battlefield with his Super, but his effectiveness is heavily influenced by the map pool, impacting his overall ranking. While this brawler can dominate on certain maps where his zoning abilities shine, reliance on specific terrain limits his overall versatility.

Additionally, his potential is furthered by using the best Sandy build in Brawl Stars.

5) Meg

Meg throws several bolts at her opponent to damage them (Image via Supercell)

Despite her rework dampening her fun factor, Meg remains a formidable force in the competitive scene. Her high health pool and competitive prowess make her a strong pick in modes like Bounty and Hot Zone, where her tankiness and pressure exertion provide significant advantages. While some may find her playstyle less enjoyable post-rework, Meg's competitive viability cannot be denied.

4) Amber

Fiery Amber uses flames to cause mayhem (Image via Supercell)

Often underestimated, Amber's devastating firepower and map control abilities make her a formidable opponent. Her rapid-fire attacks and versatile Super allow her to exert pressure on opponents and control key map areas.

Despite being underrated by some players, Amber's competitive viability and impact on the battlefield cannot be ignored, particularly in modes where zoning and area denial are crucial. However, the availability of better brawlers puts her at fourth place.

3) Spike

Spike uses cactus needles to deal damage (Image via Supercell)

While professional players may have mastered dodging Spike's curveball, for the average player, he remains a potent threat when equipped with the best Spike build in Brawl Stars. His high damage output, crowd control abilities, and versatile utility make him a staple pick in various game modes.

Additionally, Spike is considerably easy to use during battles, making him the right choice for players of all skill levels.

2) Leon

Leon fires four spinner blades from his wrists (Image via Supercell)

Leon is extremely good at stealth-based strategies due to the invisibility granted by his Super and Hypercharge abilities. He can ambush opponent brawlers by combining his Lollipop Gadget and Invisheal Star Power to gain the upper hand in nearly every game mode.

While mastering his playstyle may require more finesse, Leon's strategic versatility and impact on the battlefield make him a top contender among Legendary brawlers.

1) Cordelius

Cordelius uses mushrooms to attack opponents (Image via Supercell)

At the top of the Legendary hierarchy stands Cordelius, a brawler whose strength knows no bounds. His ability to shut down tanks and Hypercharged brawlers, coupled with his shadow realm mechanic, gives him unparalleled control over the battlefield.

The strategic versatility of this brawler improves when he is equipped with the best Cordelius build in Brawl Stars.

