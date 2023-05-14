"Bring it back"- Warzone 2 fans on Reddit flame Activision for removing Plunder from Season 3 Reloaded playlist

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has secured a massive playerbase due to its free-to-play nature and various game modes. Plunder is one such offering that has entertained the community with its requirement for a greedy playstyle. Unfortunately, the Season 3 Reloaded update removed it from the battle royale playlist and drove the playerbase over the edge.

Warzone 2 has a steep learning curve for newcomers and may not be the best fit for casual gamers. Activision provides various other modes in the list to combat this and support a larger percentage of the community. As a result, Plunder’s removal in the recent mid-seasonal patch has emerged as an unpopular decision on the publisher’s side.

Let us take a closer look at the community’s perspective on Plunder’s removal in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded.

How Plunder’s removal enraged Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded's playerbase

Original Reddit post (Image via Reddit/Jakesnakeguy1998)

Activision carries a massive responsibility for balancing both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as it caters to a large shooter community. The playerbase consists of various types of gamers - some who play the title for fun, while some who thrive to be recognized as one of the bests. The percentage of casual players is larger than the competitive ones and also the part that is most affected when a fun mode like Plunder is removed.

Warzone 2 player “Jakesnakeguy1998” uploaded a post on Reddit citing their dissatisfaction about Activision’s decision to remove the cash-loot mode. Others also chimed in and supported the outlook in the comments section with some players providing logical arguments about its removal.

A player cited that the publisher may have opted to remove Plunder due to the new weapon challenges. The objectives can be completed with ease in this mode as it provides infinite respawns with prebuilt loadouts. Apart from Plunder, players can also choose to level up their weapons in the multiplayer title, which most casual players would prefer not to purchase.

Meanwhile, others pushed the idea that Plunder should remain in Warzone 2’s playlist as a standard mode similar to DMZ. This can serve as a long-term solution to the backlash that Activision has to face alongside maintaining a healthy player count.

A majority of the players commented on the post citing that Plunder is one of the most fun modes and the only one they wish to play. This can be primarily due to the difficult matchmaking system in the normal battle royale matches, while Plunder is more of a mixed-skill group mode.

What is Plunder mode in Warzone 2?

Plunder mode is quite exciting as the match only ends when one team manages to secure a specific amount of cash loot. Players have to drop in and battle it out with other squads to secure as much money as possible and deposit it in one of the stations.

The match ends as soon as a team secures a total of $1 million and deposits it at a cash deposit helipad or balloon.

The Season 3 Reloaded update has brought various new game modes, weapons, maps, and cosmetics into the fold.

