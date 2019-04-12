×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BuildTopia: A new Battle Royale For Mobile that incorporates elements from Fortnite and Apex Legends

Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
Feature
14   //    12 Apr 2019, 00:17 IST

BuildTopia Battle Royale
BuildTopia Battle Royale

NetEase Game Studio is back with a new battle royale title which incorporates elements from some of the famous games like Fortnite Battle Royale, Apex Legends and Minecraft. BuildTopia is a creative destruction type of battle royale with better graphics, simple controls and a large number of gameplay elements.

Some of the main highlights of BuildTopia are-

  • 360° Degree Attack and Defense battlefield on the Show Arena.
  • One button construction! Amazing bunker builder.
  • Automatic shooting! Rookies are never afraid of anyone.
  • Cool and pleasing! Hundreds of models to play the world.

Previously known as FortCraft, BuildTopia opened its official pre-registration links for the game on April 23, 2019. The game already has more than a million registrants who are eager to get there hands on the new battle royale title. Since NetEase has already got the legal approval from the game studios to use some of their gameplay elements in their new game, there is nothing to stop the release of BuildTopia.

According to Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad's Tweet,

BuildTopia has the potential to be a huge successful battle royale game just like other BR titles from NetEase. Other than bringing new battle royales to the mobile platform, NetEase has organized several Esports tournaments for their battle royale games like Rules of Survival. BuildTopia brings new features to the battle royale genre as in the game players can move freely below ground and above ground in the air. When we say that the game has opted elements from Minecraft we were quite serious. What do you think about the game? Tell us down in the comments.

Also Read,

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
A simple shut-in otaku, Computer Science Student, Founder of OtakuSama-theAnimeBlog & a gamer. That's all... Need latest updates on Videogames, Tips, Guides, Opinions. Be sure to follow me on SportsKeeda.
Apex Legends Mobile: What impact will it have on PUBG Mobile and Fortnite Battle Royale Mobile?
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Mobile: Update on whether it will have cross-play like Fortnite Battle Royale 
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends New Game Map, Single Player, Cross-Play and More about the Battle Royale
RELATED STORY
Will Apex Legends Mobile dethrone PUBG Mobile?
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends News: Move aside Fortnite and PUBG, EA's new Battle Royale is here
RELATED STORY
Top Free To Play PC/PS4/XB1/Mobile Battle Royale Games To Play In 2019
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Mobile Version Confirmed by EA, Release Date, Crossplay and More
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Mobile Will be Releasing Soon for Android/iOS Devices 
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends: More than 10 million unique players have played in 3 days
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Mobile, Multi Platform Cross-Play, Cross Server Matchmaking Everything we know so far  
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us