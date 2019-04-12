BuildTopia: A new Battle Royale For Mobile that incorporates elements from Fortnite and Apex Legends

BuildTopia Battle Royale

NetEase Game Studio is back with a new battle royale title which incorporates elements from some of the famous games like Fortnite Battle Royale, Apex Legends and Minecraft. BuildTopia is a creative destruction type of battle royale with better graphics, simple controls and a large number of gameplay elements.

Some of the main highlights of BuildTopia are-

360° Degree Attack and Defense battlefield on the Show Arena.

One button construction! Amazing bunker builder.

Automatic shooting! Rookies are never afraid of anyone.

Cool and pleasing! Hundreds of models to play the world.

Previously known as FortCraft, BuildTopia opened its official pre-registration links for the game on April 23, 2019. The game already has more than a million registrants who are eager to get there hands on the new battle royale title. Since NetEase has already got the legal approval from the game studios to use some of their gameplay elements in their new game, there is nothing to stop the release of BuildTopia.

According to Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad's Tweet,

NetEase recently got approval to launch its self developed battle royale IP, Fortcraft.



The game is now called BuildTopia and incorporates elements from Fortnite and Apex Legends.



Game is in closed testing. Over 1m pre-registrations. pic.twitter.com/dKtDpVZDJS — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 10, 2019

BuildTopia has the potential to be a huge successful battle royale game just like other BR titles from NetEase. Other than bringing new battle royales to the mobile platform, NetEase has organized several Esports tournaments for their battle royale games like Rules of Survival. BuildTopia brings new features to the battle royale genre as in the game players can move freely below ground and above ground in the air. When we say that the game has opted elements from Minecraft we were quite serious. What do you think about the game? Tell us down in the comments.

