Bungie's Marathon may be dead on arrival if they don't remove this feature

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified Apr 24, 2025 08:42 GMT
Bungie
Bungie's Marathon may be dead on arrival because of a controversial feature (Image via Bungie)

Marathon is an upcoming first-person extraction shooter set to be released on September 23, 2025. Developed and published by Bungie, the game is currently available to select players for closed alpha testing. During this period, a popular content creator named Enders slammed the devs for implementing a rather controversial feature – mouse and keyboard (MnK) aim assist. This has led many to believe the game might be dead on arrival.

Having said that, let's explore the feature in Marathon and try to understand why it is considered controversial.

Disclaimer: Parts of this article reflect the writer's personal opinion.

Bungie’s Marathon faces backlash due to this feature

Marathon, Bungie’s new extraction shooter, is currently under heavy scrutiny because of the implementation of mouse and keyboard (MnK) aim assist. Popular content creator Enders posted on X about the issue, complaining that it was unnecessary and should not be a part of any PvP title. They said the game would be DOA (dead on arrival) if the feature isn't removed.

They added that since this feature was turned on by default, players unaware of it were unknowingly using it, making the game more “skillless” for newer players.

The content creator said that even though the game is in its alpha stage, it has been under development for almost six years, and such features were unacceptable.

Replying to the post, X user @ottrTweets said:

"take away aim skill from a shooter: suddenly no skill expression. its a joke."
Another user, @ShawkR6, commented:

"Bad players kill good games... I was looking forward to this game and now I see it has no skill ceiling lol."

Meanwhile, @Rubbzy replied:

"bring back the days of aquiring skill to be good at a game. need a game studio that leans to the right."

The discussion indicates that a majority of the community appears unhappy with the MnK aim assist and wants it gone.

That's all we currently know about the controversial feature in Bungie’s Marathon. Frankly speaking, MnK bullet magnetism in a PvP environment should not be allowed, as it takes away the skill of learning to use weapons if the first bullet always wins the fight, no matter what.

Moreover, if you choose to master weapons by turning off the feature, you will likely be taken down by the enemies’ aim assist. Having said that, it will be interesting to see how the developers react to this feedback and if they decide to make changes.

Shrayan Mitra

Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.

When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this.

