"They’ve never missed before": Bungie's Marathon brings major excitement to community, fans react

Bungie's Marathon is set to release on September 23, 2025. The upcoming sci-fi extraction FPS title promises a fresh take on the genre and the revival of the developer's 1994 classic. Marathon's gameplay was unveiled on April 12, 2025, via Twitch and YouTube livestreams, with the gaming community quick to share their opinions.

Content creator @SynthPotato took to X to express their dismay about the game when they received the following response from a user, @GRIMMYRAX:

"People had the same thought process for Helldivers 2 and that went on to become PlatStation’s fastest selling video game of all time + Best Multiplayer Game of 2024. If anyone can succeed in Sony’s live service initiative, it’s Bungie. They’ve never missed before."

Synth Potato seemed concerned with Bungie's Marathon being a paid FPS game compared to the likes of Warzone, Apex Legends, and Fortnite. The streamer also did not appear enthusiastic about the gameplay.

However, @Ririjuro disagreed with the streamer's take, noting they were a huge fan of the developer and that comparing Marathon to the likes of Warzone is too complex:

"As a Bungie fan and a fan of the classic trilogy, I think it looks really good. Hard to compare it with Warzone or Apex, it's no BR it's an extraction Shooter where also Fractions, Eco-Systems and Markets play a huge role. And I'd rather pay for it than have a sh***y BP in it."

Meanwhile, @DqRoman1 called the discussion a low-level discourse because players have differing tastes and prefer different genres of gaming. According to the user, Bungie's Marathon may secure its own fanbase:

""There's no reason you'd play this over fortnight" is the equivalent of saying "why are people playing marvel rivals when you can play rocket league" two completely seperate genres with virtually nothing in common."

X user @gazntyno was ready to purchase Bungie's Marathon upon release. They reasoned that the game offers something different from the usual battle royale experience:

"I'd happily pay for this game. it offers something different from a normal BR since it's an extraction game."

Streamer and content creator @LemurFTW said they could think of a hundred reasons to play Marathon over other games, expressing that perhaps it's all about the player's perspective:

What should you know about Bungie's Marathon?

Bungie's Marathon is a fresh take on the game first released in 1994 for Apple's Macintosh. The modern iteration is more polished and features more advanced gameplay mechanics and graphics.

Marathon gameplay (Image via Bungie)

You play as cybernetic mercenaries called Runners who feature unique skills and abilities, making Marathon somewhat similar to other hero-shooters. The Closed Alpha Test for the game is set to go live on April 23, 2025, and players can register for a chance to play it ahead of its release on September 23, 2025.

Marathon follows an extraction-shooter format where teams of up to three players can engage in a zone and loot as much as possible. You will be up against other players and AI enemies, attempting to be extracted alive after getting all you want.

The game has a futuristic setting and focuses on the world of Tau Ceti IV, a planet that served as humanity's first extra-solar colony in the Marathon universe. The title's name comes from the UESC Marathon, the fictional ship that brought humankind to the planet.

